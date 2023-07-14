EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX clocks strongest weekly gain in over three months

By Ankika Biswas

July 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Friday at the end of a week packed with multiple economic readings and optimism the U.S. rate-hiking cycle would end earlier than previously expected.

Bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve approaching the end of rate hikes following softening inflation data has set the dollar on track for its biggest weekly decline since November.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUSrose 1.9% for the week, its strongest weekly gain since late March.

The Peruvian sol PEN=PErose 0.5% after Peru's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth month on Thursday, while projecting the downward trend in inflation would continue over the coming months and be close to target by year-end.

"The case for the bank to reduce pressure on the economy will continue to grow, and rapidly," said Andres Abadia, chief LatAm economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who anticipates rate cuts from September or October.

"The risk of El Nino over the coming months is increasing, which could easily limit the downshift in inflation via higher food prices, and delay the start of the easing cycle to late Q4."

Lower copper prices also pressured top exporter Chile's peso CLP= by 0.5%.

Data showed Brazil's retail sales fell in May and missed expectations, as half of the segments presented a decline for the month. The real BRL=BRBY was flat.

Brazil's economic team predicts the central bank has room to cut its benchmark Selic rate by more than 25 basis points at its next meeting.

The country's president has asked for a cut in the key rate from a six-year high of 13.75%, which is considered to be hindering economic growth.

"The upshot is the BCB (Brazil's central bank) will proceed gradually and cut rates only marginally ... the economy will not get a meaningful reprieve from high borrowing costs," BCA Research analysts wrote.

Traders also awaited Colombia's May industrial output and retail sales data later in the day. The peso COP= was flat.

Lower crude oil prices dented Mexico's peso MXN= by 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government said it is in purchasing Citigroup's C.N local retail arm, known as Banamex, adding that the U.S. bank "chose a different path" for its unit.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.5%, pulled down by Brazil and Mexican equities.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1938 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1027.86

0.72

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2474.85

-0.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117592.65

-1.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

53756.80

-0.9

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6110.40

0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

443903.70

-1.604

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1158.32

-1.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7909

-0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7222

0.69

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.2

-0.54

Colombia peso COP=

4056.5

1.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5449

0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

265.0000

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

517

-0.97

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; editing by Barbara Lewis and Josie Kao)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

