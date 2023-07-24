EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX climb, Chile's peso bucks trend on rate cut bets

By Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

July 24 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies rose on Monday, with Mexico's peso among the top gainers after data showed inflation stayed above the central bank's target, while the Chilean peso fell on mounting bets of a local interest rate cut.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.7% at 1858 GMT, with the Mexican peso MXN= up 1.0%.

Data showed Mexico's headline inflation rate eased to 4.79% in the first half of July to its lowest level in more than two years but was still above the central bank's official target of 3%. Services inflation was up by 0.3%.

"Mexico’s headline inflation rate eased further in the first half of July but the fresh rise in services inflation will be a concern for Banxico (Bank of Mexico) officials...the data reinforce our view inflation and interest rates will be slower to come down than most expect," said Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in a note.

The peso as well as the currency of Colombia COP=, which rose 0.4% were also boosted by higher oil prices as both countries are leading crude exporters.

Focus was also on Argentina, with the peso ARSB=hitting a historic low in black market trading.

Argentina's government unveiled tax and currency measures on Monday that will effectively devalue the peso, as talks continue with the International Monetary Fund on the fifth review of a 2022 loan program.

The IMF should in the coming days finalize the basis for a staff level agreement with Argentina, the Washington-based global lender said on Sunday.

The Brazilian real BRL=BRBY gained 0.9% and was at its highest level in over a year.

Bucking the trend, the Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.7% to a four-month low as market participants anticipated the country's central bank heralding a rate-cutting cycle in Latam this week.

Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics anticipates a 100-basis-point rate cut given falling inflation expectations.

Meanwhile, the dollar USD firmed as data showed the resilience of the U.S economy against major global peers, in the run up to monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) later this week.

In other news, Moody's Investors Service changed Mexican state energy company Pemex's credit ratings outlook to negative from stable on the scope of increased credit risks.

Elsewhere, Israeli financial markets tumbled on Monday, with the shekel ILS= hitting a two-week low versus the dollar, after lawmakers ratified the first bill of a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1858 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.73

-0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2537.82

1.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121182.11

0.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

53649.77

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6367.02

1.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

469355.37

-0.765

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1171.42

-0.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7334

0.97

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8265

0.89

Chile peso CLP=CL

828.2

-0.69

Colombia peso COP=

3952.5

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5872

-0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

271.0000

-0.57

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

547

-3.47

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

