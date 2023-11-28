EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX climb as dollar slips; Argentina stocks fall for second day

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Tuesday on improved risk appetite as the dollar slipped to a more than three-month low ahead of U.S. and euro zone inflation data this week, while Argentine stocks continued to lose ground.

Further boosting risk assets, multiple Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday signaled the central bank could keep rates on hold for the rest of the year.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, on track for its biggest monthly gain since June. The greenback has lost nearly 4% in November on bets U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The key triggers globally this week include China PMI on Wednesday, inflation readings from the U.S. and the euro zone, and an OPEC+ meeting all on Thursday.

On the data front, Brazil's annual inflation of 4.84% was slightly above expectations in mid-November but remained within striking distance of the central bank's upper end of 1.75%-4.75% target range, likely allowing further interest rate cuts.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY, however, gained 0.5% against the greenback. Stocks .BVSP rose 0.7%.

"Moderate realized inflation support the continuation of a gradual easing cycle," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

However, they also added that a tight labor market backdrop, expansionary fiscal and quasi-fiscal policy, unanchored inflation expectations among others, demand some caution.

A rise in commodity prices also lifted the currencies of the resource-rich Latin American countries.

Higher copper prices boosted top producer Chile's peso CLP= by 0.4%, while an uptick in oil prices aided a 0.2% gain in Mexico's peso MXN=D2 and 0.7% rise in Colombia's peso COP=.

The MSCI stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS also rose 1.2%, on track for its biggest daily gains in over one week. The index is poised for its best month in three years.

Argentina's benchmark stock index .MERV was down for a second day, losing over 8%, after recent sharp gains after the election of Javier Milei as president. The index has jumped 34% in November and has skyrocketed nearly four-fold so far this year.

The International Monetary Fund's chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lender was "very keen" to support Argentina and the country could be a candidate to receive financing through its Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

Elsewhere, Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, started dipping its toe back into the Turkish lira, impressed by the country's turnaround efforts since its mid-year elections.

The lira TRY=, which was about flat against the dollar on the day, has plunged nearly 85% over the last five years.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.79

0.95

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2468.71

1.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126588.26

0.68

Mexico IPC .MXX

52387.56

0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5776.56

0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

775279.14

-8.106

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1129.02

0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8719

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1397

0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.1

0.45

Colombia peso COP=

3950.5

0.68

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7163

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

359.5000

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

925

7.03

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.