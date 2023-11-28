EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX climb as dollar slips; Argentina stocks fall for second day

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Tuesday on improved risk appetite as the dollar slipped to a three-month low ahead of U.S. and euro zone inflation data this week, while Argentina's stocks continued to lose ground after recent gains.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.6%, and was on track for its biggest monthly gain since June. The greenback has lost over 3% in November and was poised for its steepest monthly loss this year on bets U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The key triggers globally this week include China PMI on Wednesday, inflation readings from the U.S. and the euro zone, and an OPEC+ meeting all on Thursday.

Investors also awaited views from multiple Federal Reserve policy voting members during the day as the focus shifts to the timing of a potential rate cut.

On the data front, Brazil's annual inflation of 4.84% was slightly above expectations in mid-November but remained within striking distance of the central bank's upper end of 1.75%-4.75% target range, likely allowing further interest rate cuts.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY, however, was up 0.5% against the greenback.

"Moderate realized inflation support the continuation of a gradual easing cycle," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

However, they also added that a tight labor market backdrop, expansionary fiscal and quasi-fiscal policy, unanchored inflation expectations among others, demand some caution.

A rise in commodity prices also lifted the currencies of the resource-rich Latam countries.

Higher copper prices boosted top producer Chile's peso CLP= by 0.4%, while an uptick in oil prices aided a 0.1% gain in Mexico's peso MXN=D2 and 0.3% rise in Colombia's peso COP=.

The MSCI stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS also rose 0.6%, poised for its best month in three years.

The International Monetary Fund's chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lender was "very keen" to support Argentina and the country could be a candidate to receive financing through its Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

Argentina's Javier Milei will meet Georgieva in person during his visit to Washington, where the president-elect will also meet with a top security aide to the U.S. President.

Elsewhere, Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager and among the top 10 in the world, started dipping its toe back into the Turkish lira, impressed by the country's turnaround efforts since its mid-year elections.

This provides some hope as international appetite for investing in Turkey is shredded by the near 85% plunge in the lira's value over the last five years.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1532 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.96

0.76

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2454.21

0.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125629.74

-0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5761.69

0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

850264.17

0.782

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1130.57

0.25

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8742

0.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1412

0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.7

0.38

Colombia peso COP=

3967.25

0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7267

-0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

359.5000

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

3.13

