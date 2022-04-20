EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX bounces on oil rebound, Brazil stocks fall on Vale drag

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 20 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich Latin American currencies were led higher by Brazil's real on Wednesday as oil prices bounced, the dollar weakened and a decline in the shares of miner Vale weighed down stocks in the region.

The real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.7% against the dollar, which reversed earlier gains to trade 0.5% lower by 1446 GMT. A rebound in oil prices because of supply concerns also boosted the currency of Latin America's biggest market. O/R

Brazil's currency is on track for its sixth straight month of gains, benefiting from a spike in commodity prices, tight monetary policy and lack of direct exposure to the Ukraine war.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.7% on the day and eyed its fifth monthly gain, while currencies of commodity-importers have suffered from broad-based inflationary pressures.

"Some of the weakest currencies during COVID, have recently recovered," said Lucila Bonilla, emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics.

"The currencies of Brazil, South Africa, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, whose weakness fueled inflation during the COVID crisis, have now strengthened on the back of higher-priced commodities."

Currencies in Colombia COP=, Mexico MXN= and Chile CLP= firmed between 0.1% and 0.4% on Wednesday.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS fell 0.3%, with Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP down 0.6% and Mexican equities .MXX sliding 1%.

Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA fell more than 3% after posting first-quarter iron ore production down 6.0% from the previous year. The company was hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production.

Also weighing on Brazil's stock index was a 5% fall in shares of steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA as it reported first-quarter net income in line with market expectations, which fell 49% from the previous three months as mining operations decelerated.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1446 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1095.61

-0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2583.80

-0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114213.27

-0.73

Mexico IPC .MXX

54078.70

-1.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4920.67

0.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91365.56

-0.731

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1606.62

0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6340

0.69

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0070

0.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

815.6

0.45

Colombia peso COP=

3752.01

-0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.703

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

113.9300

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

196

1.02

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.