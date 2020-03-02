EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX attempt comeback, Colombian peso eyes best day in 7 months

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

March 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on the back of a weaker dollar on Monday, on rising bets for monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while Colombia's peso jumped as prices of oil, the country's main export, surged.

The dollar slipped to a one-month low as traders bet the Fed will deliver an interest rate cut when it meets on March 17-18, and as an encouragement to central banks around the world to follow suit. MMT/

"The dollar will remain vulnerable in the short term, as the Fed will protect the stability of the financial system and will be forced to cut rates aggressively," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1%. The Colombian peso COP= gained 1.94% against the greenback, and was set for its best day in nearly seven months as crude prices jumped over 5% on hopes of a deeper cut in output by OPEC. O/R

However, Brazil's real hovered near all-time lows hit in the last session as worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak increased as the number of cases in both countries rose over the weekend.

Brazil reported its second case of the virus on Saturday, while in Mexico, a fifth case was confirmed.

Amid a report that Brazil's government is set to slash its 2020 growth forecast sometime this week, a central bank survey of economists showed the 2020 outlook for Brazil's economic growth, inflation and exchange rate slipping to new lows.

Mexico's peso MXN=reversed earlier losses to eke out gains. A private survey showed the health of Mexico's manufacturing sector improved slightly in February, following three straight months of deterioration, as production and exports grew.

A virus-fueled rout intensified last week when the pace of its spread heightened fears of a pandemic and a likely subsequent global recession, wiping almost $6 trillion from world stocks.

In emerging markets, portfolio managers pulled $9.7 billion out in February on fears over the virus, preliminary data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Monday.

Regionally, Brazil stocks .BVSProse 1.7% led by a 17% jump in Hypera Pharma HYPE3.SA after it said it signed a contract to buy a portfolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan's Takeda 4502.T for $825 million.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1942 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1016.51

1.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2471.43

2.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105739.76

1.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

42076.40

1.82

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4283.63

3.91

Argentina MerVal .MERV

36370.06

3.994

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1544.13

-0.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.4873

-0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5550

0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.6

1.05

Colombia peso COP=

3460

1.82

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.441

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.2500

-0.06

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))

