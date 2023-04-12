EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX at multi-year highs as dollar weakens after softer U.S. inflation

By Shashwat Chauhan, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

April 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose to multi-year highs against a weaker dollar on Wednesday after signs of cooling U.S. inflation lifted sentiment while minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting did little to alter U.S. rate hike expectations.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 1.1% by 1856 GMT, to its highest since 2018.

However, the index had pulled back from an over eight-year high hit earlier in the session after a U.S. government report showed a moderation in U.S. headline inflation in March, fuelling hopes that the Fed would go easy on rate hikes.

Minutes from the Fed's March meeting showed several Fed officials considered pausing rate increases until it was clear the failure of two regional banks would not cause wider financial stress. However, they ultimately concluded that taming inflation remained the priority.

"We are still holding to our scenario in which the Fed is to deliver a couple of 25 basis point hikes. That is close to what the markets are expecting in Latam and that is why we are not seeing a meaningful response to (the minutes)," said Joel Virgen Rojano, senior Latam strategist at TD Securities.

Brazil's real BRL= jumped 1.5% against the dollar, after briefly having breached the 5-real level.

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that while inflation has decreased, persistent pressures remain. The comments followed data on Tuesday showing a slower rise in Brazil's March consumer prices which had fuelled hopes of monetary easing.

Brazil's retail sector started 2023 stronger than expected and with record high sales in January, data showed on Wednesday.

"Latam is still an attractive region in relative terms because (of) high carry and because it has been surprising to the upside regarding economic activity," said Rojano.

Peru's sol PEN= added 0.3% against the greenback ahead of the Peruvian central bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday.

"Although the MPC recently reaffirmed that the 'pause' at the Feb. meeting did not necessarily imply the end of the tightening cycle, we hold the view that the bar to resume tightening is high," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.5% and Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1.0%, supported by firm oil prices. Both countries are leading crude exporters.O/R

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday the country's central bank could issue bonds to raise funds to pay reparations to millions of victims of its nearly six-decade conflict, citing a lack of other funding options.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.6% against the dollar, extending gains after it jumped more than 1% on Tuesday.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.7% to their highest level in over two months, with Brazilian shares .BVSP up 1.6%.

In Bolivia, President Luis Arce said on Tuesday the country may start exporting lithium batteries starting in 2026, as part of the government's plan to industrialize its vast resources of the white metal, a key component for powering electric vehicles.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1856 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.41

-0.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2304.33

1.73

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107894.33

1.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

54124.86

-0.88

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5350.83

0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

265985.37

2.316

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1232.10

0.87

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9362

1.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0869

0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

804.2

0.55

Colombia peso COP=

4460.5

1.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7654

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

214.2300

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

394

0.00

