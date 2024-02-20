EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX at five-week high as dollar softens, China rate cuts lifts EM growth hopes

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in resources-rich Latin America advanced on Tuesday, as a resurgent dollar took a breather, while a bigger-than-expected cut in China's benchmark mortgage rate also boosted sentiment in emerging markets.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.4%, touching its highest level since Jan. 16. An index tracking global emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS was trading at its highest in over two weeks.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major peers, eased 0.2% ahead of Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.

Aiding sentiment, top commodities consumer China announced its biggest ever reduction in the benchmark mortgage rate, as authorities sought to prop up the struggling property market and broader economy.

Global markets have been forced to re-assess the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts following stubbornly high inflation data in the world's biggest economy.

"Strong jobs and elevated inflation make it currently difficult to justify lowering policy rates and minutes out this week will likely stress that officials will be 'careful' in begging rate cuts," Citi economists wrote in a note.

News out of China gave a leg up to copper prices, which helped the currency of the world's biggest exporter of the red metal, the Chilean peso CLP=, rise 0.4% against the dollar. MET/L

Fellow copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also advanced 0.3%, set for its fourth straight daily advance, while the Colombian peso COP= slipped 0.2%.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.1% against the dollar, while Brazil's real BRL= was flat.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5%, scaling two-week highs as Brazil's main stock index .BVSP also gained 0.5%, lifted by rising financial shares.

Brazil's CarrefourCRFB3.SA soared over 10% after the local arm of French retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA reported fourth quarter results.

However, mining heavyweight Vale VALE3.SA dipped 2.7% tracking declining iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Colombian stocks .COLCAP jumped 1.5% following a near 3% drop on Monday, while stocks in Mexico .MXX slipped 0.5% as investors eyed fourth-quarter earnings reports.

Shares in Aguilas AGUILASCPO.MX, a spin-off from Mexico's largest broadcaster Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX which controls soccer team Club America, soared 144% in their market debut.

Shares were last trading at 29.40 pesos compared to a starting price of 11.50 pesos.

Mexican breadmaker Grupo BimboBIMBOA.MX shares fell 3.7% after reporting an 89% plummet in fourth quarter profit.

Argentina's main stock index .MERV lost 1%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA dropped 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Morgan Stanley removes 'dislike' stance from Ecuador's bonds

** Pakistan's largest parties strike deal on coalition government

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1019.67

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2577.08

0.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129692.08

0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

57228.57

-0.45

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6349.52

-0.52

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1059656.20

-1.176

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1238.33

1.48

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9315

0.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0591

-0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

961.6

0.44

Colombia peso COP=

3923

-0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.773

0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

837.2000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1095

1.37

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher and Josie Kao)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

