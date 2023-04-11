EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX at 5-year high as dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies touched a five-year high on Tuesday as the dollar slid ahead of Wednesday's U.S inflation data that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy path.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 1.1% by 18:08 GMT, to its highest level since 2018.

"The USD's downtrend could stall a bit in the short-term, aided by the expectations of another Fed hike next month. However, much will hinge on the near-term data releases, especially the March CPI print," wrote TD Securities strategists in a note.

Brazil's consumer prices showed a deceleration in March compared to the previous month, fueling expectations of monetary easing.

"When it comes to Brazil, their own energy independence, their own push for reforms and trying to cooperate better with trade, is adding to the attractiveness going into EM and into the real (BRL) specifically," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that there will be space for interest rate cuts with "increased confidence in the country's fiscal framework and a fiscal consolidation path consistently affecting inflation expectations".

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 1.2% as a softer greenback offered support to copper prices, aiding the currency of the world's largest copper producer.

Chile is expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% in its upcoming meetings in May and June, a poll of analysts said on Tuesday.

Currency of Peru PEN=, the second biggest copper producer after Chile, advanced 0.5%.

Colombia's peso COP= gained 1.1% against the dollar, as the oil producer's currency benefited from steady oil prices. O/R

The recent bounce in commodity prices, coupled with a weakening U.S. dollar, has boosted Latin American currencies 9.2% since the start of the year.

Mexico's peso MXN=, was the outlier on Tuesday, slipping marginally in choppy trade.

Data showed Mexico's industrial output rose 0.7% in February from January.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 3.8%, helped by a 4.4% gain in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP as mining stocks such as Vale VALE3.SA rallied.

The International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels.

The IMF also pegged economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean at 1.6% in 2023 and 2.2% in 2024.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1808 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.99

0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2262.35

3.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106178.67

4.25

Mexico IPC .MXX

54480.88

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5298.66

0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

261879.57

1.999

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1212.29

1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0025

1.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1688

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.6

1.22

Colombia peso COP=

4503.36

1.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7771

-0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

213.7600

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

389

0.51

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

