EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX and stocks fall as dollar, U.S. yields weigh on risk assets

By Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell against a stronger dollar and MSCI's index of stocks in the region dropped to a near four-month low on Tuesday, as investors soured on risk assets amid worries about the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.5% as U.S. Treasury yields traded near 2007 highs and the dollar =USD jumped back to levels last seen in November as markets readied for tighter than previously expected policy from the Federal Reserve.

"The Fed’s dot plot and higher for longer narrative has really been expressed in U.S. yields," Patrick Reid, co-founder of forex firm the Adamis Principle told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Reid added that emerging market currencies would likely continue to trade within current ranges barring a move lower in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

The broader Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.7% to its lowest since June 1.

The Mexican peso MXN=was the biggest decliner in the region, down 0.8% ahead of its central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to keep rates steady.

Prospects of tighter monetary policy in the U.S. have pressured assets in resource-rich Latin America in recent days, with the possibility of weaker demand for metals from China given burgeoning trouble in the country's property sector posing an additional risk.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was down 0.5%, giving up earlier gains after annual inflation data was in line with market expectations, while minutes from the central bank's last rate-setting meeting also emphasized rate cuts were likely to continue at their current pace.

"(Recent Brazil inflation data) looks consistent with (the central bank) being able to continue to cut rates while also not necessarily getting to a point where you think policy is stimulative," said Kieran Curtis, head of emerging market local currency debt at Abrdn.

The Colombian peso COP= weakened 0.5%, Chile's peso CLP=lost 0.1% and the Peruvian sol PEN=fell 0.3%.

Argentinian stocks fell 0.7% after data showed the country's economic activity declined for a fourth straight month.

MSCI's index of global emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF was down 1.18%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

946.12

-1.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2268.86

-1.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114281.68

-1.42

Mexico IPC .MXX

51167.35

-0.39

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5762.58

-0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

544768.35

-0.688

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1082.55

-1.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9885

-0.45

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5304

-0.80

Chile peso CLP=CL

903.7

-0.10

Colombia peso COP=

4071.5

-0.49

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7736

-0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

753

-1.06

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)

((Lisapauline.Mattackal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.