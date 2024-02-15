EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX advances as dollar weakens on dour economic data

By 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.1%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.3%.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major peers, fell 0.4% after data showed U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in January, declining 0.8% against forecasts of a 0.1% fall.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.1% to 4.9665 per dollar early on a holiday-shortened week for Brazilian markets.

Brazil's main stock index .BVSP gained 0.2%, lifted by rising utilities and consumer staples shares.

The government of the State of São Paulo announced the beginning of the public consultation process on the documents for the privatization of SabespSBSP3.SA. Its shares were last up 4.2%.

Chile's peso CLP= advanced 0.2%, on track to extend gains after rising more than 1% in the previous session.

Minutes from the country's January central bank meeting showed policymakers considered reducing the benchmark interest rate by either 100 or 125 basis points, with one rate setter thinking it was appropriate to analyze the option of 150 bps.

"Overall, all members agreed on the need to reduce the policy rate at a faster pace, but the majority preferred to cut 100 bps as this option had the advantage of not surprising the market," strategists at Citi wrote in a note.

Oil exporting Mexico's peso MXN= held steady at 17.07 per dollar, while Colombia's peso COP= advanced 0.3% against the dollar ahead of fourth quarter GDP numbers due later in the day.

Mexican shares .MXX gained 0.3% early on, while WalmexWALMEX.MX fell 1.8% after Mexico's biggest retailer reported fourth-quarter results.

The Peruvian sol PEN=PE was an outlier, down 0.2% after rising nearly 0.2% in the previous session.

Most Latin American currencies have been under pressure this week, hurt by the dollar's recent resurgence following a surprise uptick in January U.S. consumer prices.

Stocks in Buenos Aires .MERV gained 1.4% in the lead up to a reading of year-on-year January consumer prices due later in the day.

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA and Colombia .COLCAP rose 1.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Colombia central bank should proceed with caution on rate reductions, says IMF

** Nigeria inflation approaches 30%, highest since mid-1996

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1008.26

0.94

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2532.24

0.3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127315.09

0.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

57393.38

0.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6166.05

1.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1121007.58

1.395

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1239.30

0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9670

0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0566

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

957.4

-0.13

Colombia peso COP=

3907.43

0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.87

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

834.5000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1075

2.79

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.