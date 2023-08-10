EMERGING MARKETS-Latam forex pops on dollar drop; Mexico, Peru rate verdicts eyed

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Thursday, as the dollar dropped on expectations of a halt in U.S. interest rate increases following a benign inflation report, while traders awaited policy decisions from Peru and Mexico.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 1.1%, with the dollar shedding 0.3% after data showed a moderation in U.S. consumer price growth last month and initial jobless claims gaining in the latest week, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will not raise rates at the next policy meeting.

Among major events lined up for the day, Mexico's interest rate decision follows latest data revealing the annual inflation rate slowed for the sixth consecutive month in July, a downward trend spurred by a long rate-hike cycle.

Most analysts believe that the central bank will hold its benchmark interest rate and start easing gradually towards the year-end.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2, one of the top Latam performers so far this year, gained 0.8%.

Analysts, however, were divided on the outcome of Peru's policy decision, with Bank of America and Citi analysts expecting a rates hold.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was up 0.4%, in line with its Latam peers. Colombia's peso COP= and Chile's peso CLP=CL also gained 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively against a frail dollar.

With Chile and Brazil kicking off their policy-easing cycles recently, the interest rate decisions from Mexico and Peru would be closely watched as traders try to gauge whether carry trade could be at risk from rapid rate cuts in Latam.

A central bank poll showed Chile is expected to lower its benchmark rate by another 100 basis points at its next policy meeting in September.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY also gained 1.2%. Data showed the country's services activity grew 4.1% in June year-on-year, slightly below estimates.

Meanwhile, Argentina's center-right opposition is locked in a leadership fight between former security tsar Patricia Bullrich and Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Larreta, with whoever wins in primaries on Sunday the odds-on favorite to be the country's next president.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.6%, led by Brazilian equities .BVSP.

Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA gained 1.1% after beating second- quarter profit expectations, but raised its forecasts for bad loans in 2023.

Elsewhere, the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shocked the South American country, leading some of his rivals to suspend campaigning.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1011.24

0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2476.30

1.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119438.15

0.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

54423.84

0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6338.75

-0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1149.50

-1.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8439

1.24

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9268

0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

852.5

0.91

Colombia peso COP=

3960.71

1.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6698

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

286.1500

-0.33

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

601

-0.17

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.