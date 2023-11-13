EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities slide ahead of US CPI; investors parse Banxico governor's comments

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investors avoided riskier Latin American stocks and currencies on Monday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation reading, while Mexican shares came under pressure after comments by Banxico's governor.

MSCI's gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was little changed by 1515 GMT.

MSCI's index tracking South American currencies ended the previous week in the red as hawkish commentary by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sparked a selloff in global markets.

Investors are now waiting for the October U.S. consumer prices report due on Tuesday that could determine the outlook for U.S. monetary policy and the dollar.

Meanwhile, Mexico's benchmark index .MXX dipped 0.2% and the peso .MXN= was flat after Banxico governor Victoria Rodriguez was quoted as saying the central bank will start cutting interest rates when macro-economic conditions permit it, but its five-member board does not see that happening this year.

"In our forecasts for the peso, we see strengthening based on the fact that Mexico demonstrated economic resilience and even expansion in 2023," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"The confidence being exuded by central bank officials is merited as the country has successfully seen disinflation while incomes and activity have climbed."

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slipped 0.5%, with shares of B3 B3SA3.SA sinking 4.1% after analysts at BTG Pactual downgraded their recommendation of the stock exchange operator to "Neutral" from "Buy".

StoneCo STOC31.SA surged 8.9% after the financial tech firm saw its adjusted quarterly earnings more than quadruple, off the back of solid growth in its financial services segment.

Separately, Brazil's Treasury announced its inaugural issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds on the international market, maturing in 2031, aiming to reaffirm the government's commitment to sustainable policies.

The country's real BRL= dropped 0.5% after a central bank poll showed local private sector economists expect the country's inflation to end 2023 at 4.59%, down from levels projected last week, sparking hopes for further interest rate cuts.

Top regional copper producer Peru's sol PEN= added 0.3% as prices of the metal rose. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= saw little action on what is a public holiday, with local markets closed.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, India's rupee INR= was steady after data showed retail inflation eased in October to a four month low, edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%, which it has said needs to be firmly in sight before it can start lowering rates.

Turkey's domestic sovereign bonds are set to be one of the top trades in emerging market fixed income next year, Deutsche Bank said in an outlook note.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

952.08

0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2345.04

-0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119894.78

-0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

51186.88

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5622.86

0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

647989.57

-1.861

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1102.93

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9268

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6536

-0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

922.8

-0.96

Colombia peso COP=

4023.89

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.813

-1.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

925

3.78

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.