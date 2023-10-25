EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities muted as investors assess earnings; copper producers FX gain

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks were muted on Wednesday as investors assessed corporate earnings from Brazil and Mexico, while currencies of copper producers in the region climbed after top-consumer China stepped up fiscal stimulus.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS was little changed while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS shed 0.1% against the dollar.

However, the currencies of top copper producers in the region rose, with Peru's sol PEN= up by 0.3% and Chile's peso CLP= up by 0.5% on hopes of a brightened demand outlook for the red metal.

Top consumer China's parliament body approved a $137 billion in sovereign bond issuance to help rebuild areas hit by this year's floods and improve urban infrastructure to cope with future disasters.

"Anything that's pushing the global recovery narrative and the second-largest-economy China being healthy is going to be good overall as well for Latin America," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

The Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol have thus far been among the worst performing currencies in the region, weighed down by China property sector woes and what that could mean for copper demand.

The Chilean peso has lost nearly 8% this year, while the Peruvian sol is down 1.6% during the same period.

On Wednesday, Brazil's real BRL= inched 0.1% lower, while Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.3% against the dollar as yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasury notes rose ahead of U.S. economic data that could set the tone for monetary policy in the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP was down 0.2% by 1515 GMT.

Among single movers, WEG WEGE3.SA sank 8.1% after the manufacturer of electric motors and industrial paints reported revenue below analysts' expectations in the third quarter, in a performance mainly affected by lower demand.

Santander Brasil SANB3.SA the Brazilian unit of the Spanish lender reported a 12.5% decline in third-quarter net profit. Shares, however, inched up 1.1% in choppy trading.

Klabin KLBN11.SA climbed 0.7% even after the paper manufacturer posted a 88% drop in quarterly net profit, hurt by a drop in prices of paper and cellulose and lower volumes sold.

Among other bourses in region, Mexico .MXX added 0.5%, with Alsea ALSEA.MX gaining 4.4% after the restaurant chain operator posted a 56% jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong sales in its Mexico stores and a drop in some commodity prices.

Volaris VOLARA.MX fell 1.8% after the Mexican low-cost airline reported weak third-quarter results late on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Turkey's benchmark stock index .XU100 tumbled 7.0% and hit a two-month low, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

921.41

0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2195.04

-0.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113597.98

-0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

48537.67

0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5533.92

-0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

631352.09

-3.483

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1107.34

0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9958

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3113

-0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

921.5

0.40

Colombia peso COP=

4196.31

0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8674

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1000

10.00

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

