EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities eyes weekly losses; investors parse Brazil, Mexico data

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks fell on Friday, on track for weekly declines, on worries about U.S. interest rates staying elevated for longer, and as investors digested economic data from the Mexico and Brazil.

Broadly, MSCI's gauge of Latin America stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.5%, while the basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS inched 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slid 1.2% after South America's largest economy revealed a contraction in Augustthat exceeded market expectations, as government officials have been warning of a significant third-quarter slowdown.

"This is a poor month-to-month headline, in line with the message from recent activity numbers," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"Weakening retail/commerce activity and slowing services output have fully eclipsed the modest recovery in the industrial sector in August."

The real BRL= however, inched up 0.4% against the dollar by 1452 GMT.

Meanwhile, Mexico's benchmark index .MXX dropped 0.7% following data that showed a drop in August retail sales, mainly driven by a drop in supermarket and department sales as borrowing costs remained high.

However, the oil producer's peso MXN= inched up 0.3% as crude prices gained steam on heightened fears that the Middle East crisis may spread to other countries in the region, posing a threat to crucial oil supply. O/R

South American equities and currencies are on course for weekly declines if loses hold, as investors turned cautious on riskier developing markets after a U.S. bond sell-off, with uncertainties surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Argentina, the region's No. 2 economy, is gearing up for presidential elections on Sunday with a radical outsider, libertarian Javier Milei, in pole position to win.

Elsewhere, Turkish bank shares.XBANKfell 3.8% after ratings agency Fitch said the credit growth of local banks slowed down in the second quarter due to regulations following the change in economic policies.

