EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on spillover from tumbling Turkish lira

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso fell and Brazil's real broke a three-day winning run on Monday, showing the impact of a plunge in the Turkish lira after the country's central bank chief was ousted.

Most emerging market currencies weakened on the news as investors sought the safety of the U.S. dollar, although losses outside of Turkish markets were contained.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.2% to head for its third day of declines, while the real BRL= weakened by 0.3% to trade near 5.50 per dollar.

The Turkish lira TRY= briefly fell 15% to near record lows after the weekend firing of Naci Agbal, which prompted fears of a reversal of the tight monetary policy that has helped the Turkish currency to outperform its rivals this year.

"The next lira crisis is upon us," said Tatha Ghose, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

"The trigger... is the same as which started off the 2018 lira crisis: the president forcefully re-asserts his unconventional monetary policy philosophy, making it clear that an unknown policy experiment will now be conducted."

The lira cut some losses to trade down 7.3%, while other emerging market peers such as the South African rand ZAR= and eastern European currencies weakened slightly.

"Even though EM is weaker this morning, we don't expect long lasting contagion into Latam," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

Brazil and Russia last week joined Turkey in raising interest rates as they sought to tamp down inflation, with expectations of higher borrowing costs in the developed world also hurting EM currencies.

A central bank survey of economists showed on Monday Brazil's interest rate outlook for this year and next shot up by half a percentage point after last week's historic rate hike.

The real hit its strongest level against the dollar in three weeks on Friday after worries about the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and higher inflation made it among the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year.

Most stock markets in Latin America were also hit, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP falling 0.8%.

Planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA, down 7%, was the biggest decliner on the benchmark index, while airline stocks Azul AZUL4.SA and Gol GOLL4.SA fell 5.3% and 2.8% respectively, reflecting weakness in the travel sector globally on worries about rising COVID-19 cases.

Mexican stocks .MXX rose half a percent, tracking a positive session on Wall Street. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1847 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1338.36 0.11 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2326.69 -0.87 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 115223.28 -0.86 Mexico IPC .MXX 47148.45 0.26 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4818.92 -0.74 Argentina MerVal .MERV 48955.36 -0.042 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1324.54 -0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.4970 -0.25 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.5510 -0.28 Chile peso CLP=CL 717 -0.50 Colombia peso COP= 3557.4 -0.01 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.712 0.10 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 91.5600 -0.22 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 140 2.86 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

