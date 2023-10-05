EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies tumble, Mexican equities hit nine-month low

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday on lower commodity prices and uncertainty around the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy moves while Mexico's main stock index was pummeled by a sharp sell-off in shares of top airport operators.

Currencies of oil exporters in the region, Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN=, slipped 2.1% and 1.4% respectively as crude prices extended sharp declines amid an uncertain demand outlook. O/R

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.6% as prices of the red metal trickled lower. MET/L

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded its ratings on Chilean mining group Codelco because of lower production volumes and higher costs, while giving the state-owned copper producer a negative outlook.

A broader gauge of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.4% against the dollar.

Latin American markets have taken a hit this week from a spike in U.S. Treasury yields as investors grew concerned about narrowing interest rate differentials with the U.S. that could make returns on regional currencies less attractive.

"Since U.S. yields have skyrocketed in the last couple of weeks, the carry trade has been facing a lot of headwinds. So we are still forecasting gains among Latin American currencies, but to a more limited extent," said Eduardo Moutinho, market analyst at Ebury.

With U.S. government bond yields having backed off from 16-year highs, market focus is on the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday that could determine the trajectory of EM assets going forward.

"What we are expecting is a weaker payroll tomorrow and this could lead to a rebound in risk currencies," Moutinho added.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX fell 3.3% and hit a nine-month low, weighed down by three main airport operators Asur, GAP and OMA in the country after the civil aviation authority decided to modify the tariff regulation bases. The index was set for its worst session in over three years.

The declines pushed the broader Latin American stock index .MILA0000PUS down 1.6% by 1514 GMT.

Investor focus will also be on the Peruvian central bank's monetary policy decision where traders broadly expect a 25 basis point interest rate cut to 7.25%. The sol PEN= eased 0.4% ahead of the decision due at 2300 GMT.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped 0.5%. The director of Brazil's Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, said that the monetary authority still has to go a "last mile" to achieve the total re-anchoring of inflation expectations.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Romania's leu EURRON= added 0.1% against the euro after its central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.00% as expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1514 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

929.74

0.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2146.48

-1.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113034.66

-0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

49063.20

-3.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5662.02

-0.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

604872.11

1.875

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1099.58

0.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1765

-0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2110

-1.44

Chile peso CLP=CL

920.3

-0.62

Colombia peso COP=

4384.2

-2.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8322

-0.38

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

838

-3.34

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

