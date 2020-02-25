EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies trade lower as coronavirus concerns rise

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gave up early gains on Tuesday as investors shunned riskier assets on concerns about economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Concerns escalated after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted Americans to prepare for the spread of the deadly virus.

Latin American currencies firmed initially on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar, as virus worries fueled speculation about an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. FRX/

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.1%and its index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS slid 0.6%.

"Investors in Latam might start pricing in global weakness until the third quarter and that could spell significant downside in all the emerging markets," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for brokerage OANDA.

Brazil and Argentina markets remained closed for holidays. Analysts expected them to see steep declines when they reopen on Wednesday as they catch up with the virus-fueled rout.

Markets worldwide tumbled on Monday as a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases outside China, especially South Korea, Italy and Iran, heightened fears of a wider and more prolonged impact on the global economy.

China reported a rise in the number of new cases in the outbreak epicenter of Hubei province on Tuesday, while other areas in the country reported declines.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.4%. Data showed Mexico's economy shrank more than expected in the last quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter, prolonging a mild recession.

"With virus concerns firmly in place, expectations will be high for the Banxico (Mexico's central bank) to continue cutting rates," Moya said.

Chile's peso CLP= also eased against the dollar as prices of copper, the country's biggest export, fell on fears of dwindling demand. MET/L

President Sebastian Pinera called on Chileans to keep the peace ahead of an anticipated fresh outbreak of protests in March. Violent protests erupted in October over social inequality, hammering the local currency and sending it to all time lows.

Stocks in Santiago .SPIPSA, lost 1.6%, in line with a continued sell-off in global stocks.

Colombia's peso COP= was hit by falling oil prices. O/R

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2004 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1056.43

0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2658.65

-0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

43045.17

-1.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4361.41

-1.56

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1619.05

-0.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1230

-0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

811.2

-0.38

Colombia peso COP=

3434.5

-0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.41

-0.18

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie and Tom Brown)

