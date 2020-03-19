EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies take little joy from Fed dollar stream

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

March 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were a mixed bag on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened a stream of dollars for central banks including those of Mexico and Brazil, with emerging markets bearing the brunt of the coronavirus rout.

Brazil's real BRL= traded sideways, while the Chilean peso CLP= rose and the Mexican peso MXN= fell further into record-low territory.

The Fed said the currency swaps - in which the Fed accepts other currencies as collateral in exchange for dollars - will for at least the next six months allow nine further central banks to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion.

The aim is to ensure the world's dollar-dependent financial system continues to function in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil and Mexico both established $60 billion currency swap lines with the Fed, respectively.

"While the additional swap lines announced by the Fed today seem to have given respite to a few embattled currencies, they may not be sufficient to stop the dollar in its tracks," wrote Oliver Allen, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

"We think that the greenback will not weaken by much until the wider turmoil in the markets starts to ease."

A global economic recession is likely on the cards, with an increasing number of countries introducing curbs to curtail the pandemic. The dollar .DXY has seen extended buying on fears of said recession.

Brazil's real took some support from the central bank selling dollars in the spot market. The bank also cut interest rates to a new record low late Wednesday.

"The stimulus announced so far (in Brazil) seems still timid compared with the health crisis," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an analyst with TS Lombard in London. "We don't see any relief in the near term for the real."

The Brazilian government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has led to plunging popularity for President Jair Bolsonaro, which could add to volatility in markets, Ferrarezi said.

Mexico's peso touched a record low of 24.62 to the dollar earlier in the day, before paring losses to trade about 1% weaker.

Colombia's currency COP= rose 1.7% to the dollar, tracking some strength in oil prices. On Wednesday the government said it had 14.8 trillion pesos ($3.7 billion) to spend on emergency measures.

Meanwhile, Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS edged barely above a 15-year low, with bourses in Brazil .BVSP, Argentina .MERV and Chile .SPIPSA leading gains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1953 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

768.68

-2.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1508.53

1.76

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

68512.93

2.42

Mexico IPC .MXX

35200.78

-0.93

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3081.43

7.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

23182.31

4.958

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

891.59

-0.27

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0987

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.9780

-1.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

863.2

0.53

Colombia peso COP=

4087.22

1.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5538

0.51

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

63.5400

-0.33

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.