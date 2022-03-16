EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies surge on a weaker dollar after U.S. Fed hike

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar

March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies bounced on a weaker dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, while Chinese stimulus hopes and continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia also boosted sentiment.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS firmed 2.1% - its first day of gains in the last five - and its currencies counterpart .MILA00000CUS added 0.9%, after declines on Tuesday.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.5%.

Brazil's real BRL= gained 1.1% against the dollar. Investors are eyeing Brazil's central bank's decision due later in the day. The rate-setting committee, known as Copom, is expected to hike its key rate by 100 basis points.

"The key thing to track in the decision statement will be Banco Central's next policy steps in the wake of the Russian invasion as inflationary risks are much higher now than they were in the previous decision," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

"They will definitely signal a more hawkish tone going forward to prevent secondary shocks in the overall economy."

Among other Latin American currencies, Mexico's peso MXN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Brazil exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an unprecedented volume driven by a historically good harvest in 2021, and demand for exports has received a further lift from the war between major suppliers Russia and Ukraine.

Aiding confidence, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies, boosting shares in China, Hong Kong and other markets a day after Chinese stocks slumped to a 21-month low. MKTS/GLOB

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was "some hope for compromise".

Optimism over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also held up gains in most central European currencies including the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK=, which were 1% and 0.8% stronger against the euro, respectively, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged higher.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1083.26

5.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2368.22

2.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110630.66

1.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

53434.14

0.8

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4695.41

1.57

Argentina MerVal .MERV

86705.98

3.154

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1524.10

0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1064

1.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6375

0.88

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.9

1.35

Colombia peso COP=

3831.01

-0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.719

0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.4100

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199

0.50

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Tim Ahmann)

