US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies succumb to dollar rally; Peruvian sol outperforms

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Most Latin American currencies fell against a strong dollar on Monday, with Chile's peso sinking more than 1% ahead of weekend elections and on sliding copper prices, while Peru's sol extended gains made on growth exceeding central bank targets.

By Susan Mathew

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell against a strong dollar on Monday, with Chile's peso sinking more than 1% ahead of weekend elections and on sliding copper prices, while Peru's sol extended gains made on growth exceeding central bank targets.

Top copper exporter Chile's currency CLP= fell 1.3% to lead losses among regional peers. MET/L

Eyes are also on weekend presidential elections in the country with far-right front-runner Jose Antonio Kast making a rapid surge in opinion polls. The most likely outcome is a split vote with main rival Gabriel Boric, leading to run-off in December.

Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.2%, extending gains after data showed the economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If output levels were to remain at the September level in the balance of the year, then real GDP would expand 13.8% in 2021, higher than the 11.9% median growth expectation as per the latest central bank survey," said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto Rojas, revising 2021 real GDP growth forecast to 13.4% from a previous expectation of 12.0%.

Most other emerging market currencies intensified losses as the dollar renewed 16-month highs bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data strengthening the case for faster monetary policy tightening. FRX/

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS was set for its worst session in seven weeks, with Turkey's lira TRY= hitting new lows of 10.249 per dollar, while tensions with the West over Ukraine and Belarus saw Russia's rouble RUB= sink more than 1% to two-month lows. RU/RUB

Sentiment had been upbeat earlier in the day after a positive start in talks between the United States and China had raised hopes of easing tensions and possibly reducing tariffs.

Brazil's real BRBY gave up early gains to trade 0.4% lower on returning from a day's holiday.

Data on Tuesday showed surging inflation and higher interest rates had started to choke economic activity in Brazil. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell by 0.27% in September from the previous month.

Latam stocks fell, underperforming a broader index of EM shares .MSCIEF. Chile's benchmark index .SPIPSA slumped 0.8%, extending losses to a third straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1291.40

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2155.34

-0.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105430.97

-0.85

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4345.94

-0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

92724.04

-0.296

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1353.48

-0.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4780

-0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7330

-0.63

Chile peso CLP=CL

807.2

-1.05

Colombia peso COP=

3909.53

-0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9881

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.3200

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular