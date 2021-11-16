EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies succumb to dollar rally; Peruvian sol outperforms

By Susan Mathew

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell against a strong dollar on Monday, with Chile's peso sinking more than 1% ahead of weekend elections and on sliding copper prices, while Peru's sol extended gains made on growth exceeding central bank targets.

Top copper exporter Chile's currency CLP= fell 1.3% to lead losses among regional peers. MET/L

Eyes are also on weekend presidential elections in the country with far-right front-runner Jose Antonio Kast making a rapid surge in opinion polls. The most likely outcome is a split vote with main rival Gabriel Boric, leading to run-off in December.

Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.2%, extending gains after data showed the economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If output levels were to remain at the September level in the balance of the year, then real GDP would expand 13.8% in 2021, higher than the 11.9% median growth expectation as per the latest central bank survey," said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto Rojas, revising 2021 real GDP growth forecast to 13.4% from a previous expectation of 12.0%.

Most other emerging market currencies intensified losses as the dollar renewed 16-month highs bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data strengthening the case for faster monetary policy tightening. FRX/

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS was set for its worst session in seven weeks, with Turkey's lira TRY= hitting new lows of 10.249 per dollar, while tensions with the West over Ukraine and Belarus saw Russia's rouble RUB= sink more than 1% to two-month lows. RU/RUB

Sentiment had been upbeat earlier in the day after a positive start in talks between the United States and China had raised hopes of easing tensions and possibly reducing tariffs.

Brazil's real BRBY gave up early gains to trade 0.4% lower on returning from a day's holiday.

Data on Tuesday showed surging inflation and higher interest rates had started to choke economic activity in Brazil. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell by 0.27% in September from the previous month.

Latam stocks fell, underperforming a broader index of EM shares .MSCIEF. Chile's benchmark index .SPIPSA slumped 0.8%, extending losses to a third straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1291.40

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2155.34

-0.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105430.97

-0.85

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4345.94

-0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

92724.04

-0.296

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1353.48

-0.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4780

-0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7330

-0.63

Chile peso CLP=CL

807.2

-1.05

Colombia peso COP=

3909.53

-0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9881

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.3200

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

