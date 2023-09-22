EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies, stocks eye weekly declines, Mexico's peso shines on rate pause expectations

By Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose against the dollar on Friday, outperforming regional peers as inflation data raised the case for its central bank to keep interest rates at record highs, even as most Latin American currencies and stocks were set for weekly declines on worries about the impact of globally higher interest rates.

Mexico's peso MXN= climbed 0.25% as investors eyed potentially still attractive rates, while MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2% against a stronger dollar at XXX GMT.

"The Central Bank of Mexico is unlikely to consider any interest rates cuts until the second half of 2024... at this moment there is a steadiness and it makes no sense for them to exercise any loose monetary policy," Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex said.

The Latam currency index was headed for weekly losses of 0.8% after a rollercoaster week where the U.S. Federal Reserve emphasized that interest rates will likely remain "higher for longer," though regions like Mexico could still offer attractive upside.

"The Federal Reserve is higher for longer because the U.S. economy is stronger than expected, how does that not benefit Mexico?" said Geoff Yu, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon.

Yu noted that Latin American currencies would likely remain attractive to investors despite higher developed market rates as "there's more than enough of a rate buffer now in LatAm to offset whatever the Fed can offer."

The central banks of Mexico and Colombia meet next week, with both expected to hold interest rates steady although some policymakers in Colombia have clashed over whether a rate cut would be appropriate.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 1.28% in its biggest daily decline in over a month.

Chile's central bank said that inflation risks have "decreased significantly" in minutes of its latest meeting when it cut interest rates by 75 basis points.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.6%, with the index set for weekly losses of 2.5%.

MSCI's index of global emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF picked up 0.8%, recouping some losses after falling to a six-month low on Thursday, but saw its worst weekly decline in over a month with losses of 2.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

963.96

0.81

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2330.74

-0.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116041.88

-0.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

51697.78

-0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5831.95

-0.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

554510.44

0.136

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1090.53

-0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9310

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1817

0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

892

-0.45

Colombia peso

COP=

3998.5

-1.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7361

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

740

0.68

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.