EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady, rouble pares gains on potential Russian oil ban

By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal

March 8 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar on Tuesday as the war in Ukraine pushed oil and commodity prices higher, while the rouble pulled back from early gains on reports of an impending U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

The rouble RUB= firmed 2.5% to 132 against the dollar on the interbank rate, paring gains from earlier in the day, as U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to announce a ban on Russian oil in remarks at 10:45 a.m. (1545 GMT), sources familiar with the matter said.

Oil prices extended a rally and commodities such as nickel, wheat and palladium have seen their prices skyrocket since the onset of the war in Ukraine in late February, fuelling fears of both higher inflation and global recession. O/R

"The existing harsh sanctions on Moscow have already roiled commodity markets and there's an elevated risk of even more punitive ones to come," said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at brokerage XM.

Some assets in resource-rich Latin America have held up well, even though the deterioration in global risk appetite may start to dent currencies that are exposed to commodities, analysts say.

So far, Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS have significantly outperformed their peers this year, including the S&P 500 .SPX and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS that tracks shares in 50 countries, having gained 12% year-to-date against the latter indexes' 12% and 13% plunges respectively.

A weaker dollar helped buoy emerging market currencies on Tuesday. FRX/

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.5%. Rising corn and wheat prices have encouraged the country to trade in more of these commodities than would be expected at this time in the season, sources told Reuters.

Colombia's peso COP= added 0.5%, while Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.2% as official data showed consumer prices rose below forecast in February.

Meanwhile, currencies in central and eastern European also edged higher after recent sessions marked by losses and volatility, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= firming about 1% each.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= strengthened 1.4%, snapping six straight days in the red, after its central bank hiked the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to create room for further policy tightening amid weakness in the forint.

The Polish and Czech central banks both intervened in the market last week to prop up their falling currencies.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.2% as a central bank official reportedly said the government would soon have to revise its gross domestic product growth forecast for this year after a "not so favorable" economic performance.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1095.40

-1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2368.22

-0.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111293.29

-0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

52311.15

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4560.91

-1.24

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88856.29

1.033

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1545.18

0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0857

0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.4136

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.4

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3785.01

0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.71

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.5500

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199

1.01

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

