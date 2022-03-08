EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady, rouble pares gains on potential Russian oil ban
By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal
March 8 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar on Tuesday as the war in Ukraine pushed oil and commodity prices higher, while the rouble pulled back from early gains on reports of an impending U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.
The rouble RUB= firmed 2.5% to 132 against the dollar on the interbank rate, paring gains from earlier in the day, as U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to announce a ban on Russian oil in remarks at 10:45 a.m. (1545 GMT), sources familiar with the matter said.
Oil prices extended a rally and commodities such as nickel, wheat and palladium have seen their prices skyrocket since the onset of the war in Ukraine in late February, fuelling fears of both higher inflation and global recession. O/R
"The existing harsh sanctions on Moscow have already roiled commodity markets and there's an elevated risk of even more punitive ones to come," said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at brokerage XM.
Some assets in resource-rich Latin America have held up well, even though the deterioration in global risk appetite may start to dent currencies that are exposed to commodities, analysts say.
So far, Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS have significantly outperformed their peers this year, including the S&P 500 .SPX and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS that tracks shares in 50 countries, having gained 12% year-to-date against the latter indexes' 12% and 13% plunges respectively.
A weaker dollar helped buoy emerging market currencies on Tuesday. FRX/
The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.5%. Rising corn and wheat prices have encouraged the country to trade in more of these commodities than would be expected at this time in the season, sources told Reuters.
Colombia's peso COP= added 0.5%, while Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.2% as official data showed consumer prices rose below forecast in February.
Meanwhile, currencies in central and eastern European also edged higher after recent sessions marked by losses and volatility, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= firming about 1% each.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= strengthened 1.4%, snapping six straight days in the red, after its central bank hiked the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to create room for further policy tightening amid weakness in the forint.
The Polish and Czech central banks both intervened in the market last week to prop up their falling currencies.
Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.2% as a central bank official reportedly said the government would soon have to revise its gross domestic product growth forecast for this year after a "not so favorable" economic performance.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1095.40
-1.07
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2368.22
-0.53
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
111293.29
-0.27
Mexico IPC .MXX
52311.15
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4560.91
-1.24
Argentina MerVal .MERV
88856.29
1.033
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1545.18
0.45
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.0857
0.18
Mexico peso MXN=D2
21.4136
-0.53
Chile peso CLP=CL
812.4
0.06
Colombia peso COP=
3785.01
0.63
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.71
0.27
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
108.5500
-0.09
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
199
1.01
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)
((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))
