EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady as bond selloff calms

By Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies recovered some ground amid choppy trading on Wednesday, as concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate path kept a lid on sentiment but the U.S. dollar turned lower as U.S. bond yields retreated from recent highs.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.4% against a weaker dollar, while Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.3% and 0.8%.

However, MSCI's broader index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.5%, while the index tracking stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.3%.

A broad selloff in world government bonds drove up yields in the world's biggest bond markets, widening spreads of high-yield emerging market debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified to 828 basis points, nearly 100 bps above the August 1 trough. .JPMEGDHYR

"For as long as we continue to see U.S. rates widening, that will keep Latam markets under pressure," said Pablo Riveroll, head of Latam equities for Schroders.

Latin American assets have taken a beating for the past two days from a jump in the US dollar as well as Treasury yields, as robust economic data fueled expectations of interest rates in the world's biggest economy staying higher for longer while many Latin American and emerging market countries have started cutting interest rates.

The Brazilian real BRL= edged up 0.1% against the dollar. The country's S&P global services composite PMI index fell to 49 in September from 50.6 in August, hinting at further softening in Latin America's largest economy.

Regional equities indexes were mixed, with Brazil stocks .BVSP edging up 0.4%, Colombia's COLCAP index .COLCAP gaining 0.3%, and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX up 0.5%.

Colombia's peso COP= tumbled 1.7%, however, as benchmark oil prices dropped over 5%. O/R

The fall in oil prices hit energy shares, with Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.AS and Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN both down over 3%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

929.62

-1.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2189.31

-0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113812.75

0.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

50620.89

0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5699.33

0.24

Argentina MerVal .MERV

588399.22

4.804

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1105.86

0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1497

0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9971

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

914.6

0.27

Colombia peso COP=

4297.5

-1.74

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7918

0.77

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

838

-3.34

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rod Nickel and Grant McCool)

((Lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.