EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady after Powell speech; Brazil stocks bright spot

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies steadied against the dollar as markets digested much-anticipated comments on interest rates from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, though most stock indexes barring Brazil's Bovespa fell in tandem with global equities.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2%, with Brazil's real BRL= gaining 0.2% and Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 0.3%, while Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 0.3%.

The dollar slipped as investors interpreted comments on U.S. interest rates from Powell, who said that further rate increases could be warranted while noting recent market-driven increases in bond yields have helped to "significantly" tighten overall financial conditions. FRX/

"Ultimately today was just another day of Powell being a very cautious guy, but still exuding enough confidence in the American economy to say (that) things are resilient enough that we are going to keep rates (higher) for longer," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Most countries in South America had began monetary tightening much earlier than the Fed, and have started cutting interest rates this year, thereby narrowing rate differentials and the ability to attract more inflows.

"Powell's statement is very telling that (the Fed) is not planning to cut interest rates anytime soon, meanwhile, the economies of Brazil, the economies of Chile, have enough of a need to stay healthy that those central banks are not going to hesitate in cutting rates," said Perez.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP was the sole bright spot among the region's major bourses, lifted mainly by financial stocks. The government is preparing to introduce currency hedging instruments this year to attract more long-term investments from abroad, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told Reuters, in an effort to reverse slumping foreign direct investment (FDI).

However, most Latin American stock indexes fell along with other global indexes as Powell's comments did little to push U.S. benchmark Treasury yields off 16-year highs.

Venezuela's sovereign bonds rallied, a day after the United States lifted its ban on secondary market trading of some of the country's eurobonds, with investors eyeing a debt restructuring on some $60 billion of defaulted debt.

"Funds will use this as an opportunity to get in because they want further exposure, and also because their positions have obviously doubled over the last 24 hours," said Edward Cowen, CEO of Winterbrook.

South American stocks .MILA00000CUS turned lower in late trading, with the broader index about flat.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP was flat and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX fell 0.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

931.69

-1.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2200.90

-0.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114259.07

0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

48938.34

-0.68

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5713.44

-1.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

774864.49

-3.009

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1134.91

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0506

0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2883

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

939

0.52

Colombia peso COP=

4247.5

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8565

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

880

2.84

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.