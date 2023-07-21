EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on firm dollar, Russian rouble eases after rate hike

By Ankika Biswas

July 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped on Friday against a firm dollar, with traders awaiting major central bank decisions next week, while Russia's central bank surprised markets with a greater-than-expected 100-basis-point interest rate hike.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCXweakened against the dollar following the rate hike after the currency's weakness added to inflation pressures stemming from a tight labor market and strong consumer demand.

Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Russian central bank, that although the rouble's weakening was a significant factor behind the decision, it was not the key one.

"In an economy subject to the severity of sanctions such as Russia's is at the moment, any economic forecasting is incredibly difficult and today's decision was as much a big guess as to anything more structural," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Central banks in Europe, Japan and the United States are due to hold policy meetings next week, with the dollar steadying on bets of the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer following evidence of labor market resilience. FRX/

In Latin America, Chile's peso CLP= was knocked down 0.3% by lower copper prices. The country is the top producer of the metal.

Peru's sol PEN=PE dropped 0.4% as traders continued to assess the impact of recent anti-government protests on the future of President Dina Boluarte.

Deustche Bank analysts said the El Nino climate phenomenon and apparent renewal of socio-political unrest are clouding Peru's economic outlook and policy response. These developments could set back the country's economic recovery and generate inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.2% and was set for weekly losses a day after dropping more than 1% after weak retail sales data.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's verbal attacks on Senator Xochitl Galvez have raised the charismatic opposition lawmaker's profile and fueled concerns among some ruling party supporters that the country's leader is undermining his own party instead of derailing her presidential campaign.

However, a 0.2% advance in Colombia's peso COP=, aided by higher prices of crude oil, and a 0.8% rise in Brazil's real BRL=BRBY helped the MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS to gain 0.2%.

The index is set for its second straight week of gains, with Peru's sol, however, on track for a weekly fall.

The MSCI index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.3%, set for a third straight weekly gain, led by Brazilian equities.

Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA on Thursday rejected a second offer from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski to acquire a 51% stake in its Almacenes Exito IMI.CN subsidiary. GPA's shares were up 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1444 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.74

-1.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2513.06

1.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119793.65

1.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

53631.54

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6291.90

-0.49

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1173.93

0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7618

0.82

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8985

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

818.8

-0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3971.19

0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5852

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

269.3500

-0.24

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

520

0.96

