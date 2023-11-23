EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip; Mexico's peso steady after central bank meeting minutes

By Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged lower in a holiday-thinned session on Thursday, thoughthe Mexican peso held steady after minutes from its central bank's previous meeting showed discussions of possible rate cuts next year.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2% while the index tracking stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.1%.

Mexico's peso MXN= was largely unchanged after minutes from the country's central bank latest meeting showed multiple members of the governing board brought forward the idea of discussing cuts to the key interest rate during the first quarter of 2024.

"In our view, the minutes make it clear that rate hikes are now off the table, a December cut is also not going to happen and a cut in Q1 24 is very likely, albeit this could be in February or March," Barclays analysts wrote.

The local stock index .MXX added 0.5%.

Data earlier in the day showed annual inflation in the region's top economy edged up to 0.63% in its mid-November reading, from 0.24% the previous month.

Trading worldwide was expected to be quiet due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Peru's Central Bank President Julio Velarde said fears of a strong El Nino weather phenomenon are causing some investments in the country to be postponed. The sol PEN=PE was last down 0.3%.

Brazil's monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo said that variables with a higher transmission capacity for monetary policy have performed well, even amid international turbulence, including fluctuations in the exchange rate and oil prices. The real BRL= was flat.

The local stock index Bovespa .BVSP climbed 0.3%, with Bradesco BBDC4.SA adding 2.8% after the lender said its board of directors has elected Marcelo de Araujo Noronha as the firm's new chief executive.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Merval index .MERV gained for the fourth-straight session, adding 4.9%. The country raised taxes on U.S. dollar purchases destined for savings or made with bank cards to protect the central bank's limited reserves, weeks before President-elect Javier Milei assumes office on Dec. 10.

Separately, a bank source told Reuters that Argentina's central bank debated an interest rate hike at its directors meeting on Thursday.

The Colombian peso COP= was flat, while the Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.4% against the dollar.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 pared some gains and traded at 28.83 to the dollar after the local central bank raised its policy rate by a larger-than-expected 500 basis points to 40%.

South Africa's rand ZAR= rose 0.4% against the dollar after the country's central bank stuck to its previous hawkish tone as it kept its main lending rate unchanged for the third meeting in a row.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.99

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2463.66

0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126468.11

0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

52929.57

0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5807.47

0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

879667.25

4.895

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1123.63

-0.74

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9044

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1909

-0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

875.6

-0.43

Colombia peso COP=

4063.18

0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7338

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

356.9500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1025

5.37

