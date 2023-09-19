EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip as investors await central bank moves

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, as investors awaited central bank decisions in the United States and Brazil, though a surge in oil prices boosted Mexico's currency and stock index.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged 0.1% lower after rising for six sessions, as the dollar steadied ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday where the central bank is expected to hold rates steady.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.4% and its stock index .MXX climbed 1.0% as the oil exporter benefited from a jump in crude prices. O/R

Data showed Mexico's economy likely grew 3.4% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, according to a preliminary estimate.

Brazil's real currency BRL= slipped 0.3%, tracking weak iron ore prices and ahead of its central bank meeting on Wednesday where the policymakers are expected to continue easing rates with a 50 basis points cut to 12.75%.

"Anything but a 50bps cut with mostly unchanged guidance would be a surprise," analysts at Scotiabank wrote in a note.

The country's run of strong economic data continued as its economic activity index registered seasonally adjusted growth of 0.44% in July from June, beating expectations.

Currencies and stocks of resource-rich Latin America strengthened last week as signs of stabilization in China's economy and signs of easing inflation against a resilient macro backdrop aided risk sentiment, but much will rest on whether the Federal Reserve indicates a hawkish or dovish outlook.

Major copper producer Peru's sol PEN= dropped 0.1% and Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.5%, snapping a nine-day rise.

Equities markets in the region were weaker, with MSCI's broader Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS falling 0.2% in tandem with global stocks. MKTS/GLOB

Argentina's stock index .MERV dropped 1.8%, with data showing its economy shrank for the first time since 2020, with growth falling 4.9% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the year-ago period.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP outperformed, rising 0.3%.

Meanwhile, international sovereign dollar bonds issued by Armenia and Azerbaijan suffered sharp falls after Baku launched military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a step that could presage a new war in the volatile area.

Markets in Chile were closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.96

-0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2391.04

-0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117656.34

-0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

52183.10

0.96

Argentina MerVal .MERV

574698.16

-1.795

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1105.66

0.51

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8691

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0691

0.36

Colombia peso COP=

3920

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7011

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

735

0.41

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Sruthi Shankar Lisa Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumkaer)

