EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip as dollar strengthens, Mexican peso bucks trend

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies fell on Friday as the dollar gained on hotter-than-expected producer prices data, while Mexico's peso rose after the country's central bank indicated it could hold interest rates steady for a while.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS fell 0.8%, putting it on track for second weekly decline, with the dollar =USD headed for a fourth weekly gain.

U.S. producer prices increased slightly more than expected in July. While bets on a U.S. rate-hike pause were largely intact after the data, market participants grew concerned that U.S. interest rates could stay elevated for longer.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 advanced 0.7%, a day after the central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate on Thursday and underscored that the inflationary outlook remains "very complex", suggesting rate likely staying on hold for longer.

"In the case of Mexico, there are several issues that would explain why rate cuts are probably expected more towards the end of the year," said Axel Christensen, chief investment strategist for Latin America at BlackRock.

"The Bank of Mexico doesn't seem to be in a hurry (to ease policy) and the economy has been showing fairly higher-than-expected activity."

Adding to the case, data showed Mexican industrial output rose 0.6% in June from May and was 3.7% higher year-on-year, beating expectations.

Meanwhile, weak copper prices pushed Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE, down around 1.1% and 0.3% respectively.

Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.75% for the seventh consecutive month in an attempt to bring inflation closer to its target rate.

Additionally, Peru's economy likely shrunk between 0.5% and 0.7% in June, the central bank's top economist said.

The Brazilian real BRL=BRBY slipped 0.2% against the dollar.

Data showed Brazil's consumer prices rose more than expected in July, with the central bank governor core services inflation still running well above official target.

Traders will monitor Argentina's primary election on Sunday, with a Reuters poll showing monthly inflation rate likely sped back up to 7.1% in July, a blow to the ruling Peronist coalition battling to avoid defeat.

The MSCI Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS index was also set for a second weekly fall, with Mexican equities .MXX down 1.1%, dragging it lower on Friday.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's overseas bonds fell after the country's central bank reported a $7.5 billion loan from U.S. banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs in financial statements published for the first time since 2015.

