EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip against stronger dollar, Mexican peso bucks trend

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies fell on Friday as the dollar gained on hotter-than-expected producer prices data, while Mexico's peso rose after its central bank indicated rates could stay steady for a while.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS fell 0.6%, putting it on track for second weekly decline, with the dollar =USD headed for a fourth weekly gain.

U.S. producer prices increased slightly more than expected in July, but the trend was consistent with moderating inflationary pressures and kept bets of a U.S. rate-hike pause largely intact.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.9% after the central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate on Thursday and underscored that the inflationary outlook remains "very complex", suggesting rate likely staying on hold for longer.

Scotiabank analysts expect Mexico's monetary policy rate to remain steady until December, after which a 25-bps cut is likely.

Adding to the case, data showed Mexican industrial output rose 0.6% in June from May and was 3.7% higher year-on-year, beating expectations.

Meanwhile, weak copper prices weighed on Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE, down around 0.6% each.

Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.75% for the seventh consecutive month in an attempt to bring inflation closer to its target rate.

"We continue to believe that the bank will likely cut interest rates soon," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist, Andres Abadia.

"Our base case now is that it will cut rates by 25-bps to 7.5% next month, as inflation will continue to fall rapidly and the economy will continue to stutter."

Data showed Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose more than expected in July, with the central bank governor core services inflation still running well above official target, but acknowledging the improvement in the metric.

The real BRL=BRBY slipped 0.1%.

"The jump in Brazilian inflation to a slightly higher-than-expected last month won't stop Copom from lowering interest rates at its September meeting," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"By the same token, however, the figure probably rules out the possibility of a larger rate cut than the 50-bps delivered earlier this month."

Traders will monitor Argentina's primary election on Sunday, with a Reuters poll showing monthly inflation rate likely sped back up to 7.1% in July, a blow to the ruling Peronist coalition battling to avoid defeat.

The MSCI Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS index was set for a second weekly fall, with Chilean equities pulling it 0.6% lower.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's overseas bonds fell after the central bank published its 2022 financial statements, revealing it had securities lending agreements worth $7 billion with JP Morgan and $500 million with Goldman Sachs.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

998.00

-1.03

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2441.19

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118775.84

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

53853.18

-0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6254.82

-0.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

477397.75

1.492

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1151.94

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8882

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9797

0.89

Chile peso CLP=CL

850.2

-0.56

Colombia peso

COP=

3980.44

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6745

-0.63

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

287.2500

-0.37

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

595

1.18

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

