EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide on COVID-19 vaccine worries

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday as global risk sentiment took a hit from Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.Nmove to pause its COVID-19 vaccine trials and on a worsening emerging market growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund.

U.S. healthcare conglomerate J&J paused clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.

"Though a pause in a trial – this time due to 'an unexplained illness in a study participant' – isn't exactly out of the ordinary, it still dealt a blow to the market's faint, naive hopes of a vaccine arriving this side of Christmas," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex in London.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= led declines among currencies in Latin America, down about 1% as markets reopened following a public holiday on Monday.

Concerns about public finances in Latin America's biggest economy lingered, with rising doubts if Brazil can finance its new fiscal program without breaking the government's spending cap.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell for the second straight day, weakening 0.7%, while stocks .MXX in the region dropped 0.4%.

The IMF said on Tuesday emerging markets other than China will see a 2020 contraction of 5.7%, worse than the 5.0% predicted in June.

Strategists at UBS expect an emerging markets recovery to be dependent on "successful development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, continued monetary and fiscal accommodation worldwide, and an uptrend in commodity prices."

Emerging markets will be sensitive to news around the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, with analysts citing a Democratic victory as the most favorable outcome for EM currencies.

A stronger dollar on the day also knocked down Latin American countries, with Colombia's peso COP= falling 0.8% and the Chilean peso CLP= weakening 0.2%.

The MSCI's index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS fell 0.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP bucking the downward trend to rise 0.8%.

Brazilian e-commerce companies including B2W BTOW3.SA, Via Varejo VVAR3.SA and Magazine Luiza MGLU3.SA gained between 2% and 7%, rising the most among Sao Paulo stocks.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday rolled out its Prime Day event in Mexico and for the first time in Brazil, but the world's biggest online retailer has been struggling to keep up with local rivals.

In other parts of South America, Venezuela is ramping up its production and export of coal to European nations, according to export figures and vessel tracking data, as it seeks new sources of foreign currency amid tightening U.S. sanctions aimed at toppling President Nicolas Maduro.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1136.35

-0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1912.94

-0.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98259.50

0.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

38181.54

-0.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3655.14

-0.61

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46007.18

0.329

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1166.87

-1.94

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5739

-0.86

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3563

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.6

-0.01

Colombia peso COP=

3860

-0.95

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5907

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

77.4000

-0.32

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

162

3.09

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)

