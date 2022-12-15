EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide as hawkish central banks fuel recession fears

By Susan Mathew

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slid on Thursday as hawkish rhetoric from major central banks dented risk appetite, with investors turning their attention to a looming policy decision by Mexico's central bank.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England lifted interest rates, as expected, and flagged more hikes to come as they battle high inflation, a day after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by half a percentage point, fuelling fears of a global recession.

Mexico's peso MXN= was down 0.9% with investors expecting the country's central bank to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points to 10.5%, following most other banks in reducing the pace of rate hikes as inflation slows.

Fiscal worries weighed on Brazil's real BRBY, which fell up to 1.1% before paring some losses, after outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro signed an executive decree on Thursday to once again breach the constitutional spending cap to be able to pay for social security expenses.

Meanwhile, incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Wednesday said fiscal expansion would not at this time help Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America.

Haddad's quotes suggest a more explicit attempt to transmit a message of fiscal responsibility to investors after domestic assets performed poorly in recent days, Citigroup strategists said.

Brazil's central bank raised its projection for 2022 GDP due to a methodological revision that implied a better first-half result, but kept the perspective of a slowdown for 2023 on the back of its aggressive monetary tightening. The central bank now sees gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 2.9% this year, up from the 2.7% projection in September.

Moody's rating agency on Wednesday said Brazil's proposed changes to the country's State-Owned Enterprise Law are negative for public banks because they may raise governance risks for such institutions.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.4% amid a declared on Wednesday, after a week of fiery protests left at least eight people dead. The unrest was sparked by the Dec. 7 ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

Latam stocks were mixed, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP jumping 1.1% as shares of state oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA recovered after tumbling nearly 8% on Wednesday spooked by the lower house of Congress's vote to make it easier for politicians to take roles at state-run firms.

In line with the risk-off sentiment that saw U.S. stocks sell off, the main stocks indexes of Chile and Colombia slumped more than 1% each.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

960.69

-1.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2075.49

0.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104902.37

1.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

49968.87

-0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5145.60

-1.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

164859.04

0.391

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1216.39

-1.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3143

-0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8078

-1.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

872.9

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

4790.63

-0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8393

-0.84

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

172.4100

-0.20

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

