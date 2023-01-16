EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide as dollar attempts gains, Americanas sinks

By Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies joined their emerging market peers in the red on Monday as the dollar edged up from seven-month lows, while Brazilian retailer Americanas plummeted on the possibility of an $8 billion debt charge.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= tripped 0.8% against the dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.2%, both looking to break four-session winning streaks. FRX/

Both Latin American currencies have emerged as strong performers in 2023 during broad weakness in the dollar on expectations of a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle.

In Brazil, the new government's fiscal measures to boost revenue and cut expenditure sent the real to a two-month high last week, while Mexico's peso recouped all pandemic-driven losses.

Traders cited a media report about Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva considering raising minimum wages in 2023 as a reason for the weakness in the real currency on Monday.

"The Lula administration has had a few rough weeks, with mixed messaging from new ministers and the siege of Brasilia by former President (Jair) Bolsonaro supporters," said Lawrence Brainard, Chief EM Economist at TS Lombard.

"The farcical coup attempt will, in our view, only strengthen Lula's position, while initiatives by the new Finance Minister Fernando Haddad should reassure markets that Lula will achieve further fiscal reform."

However, on Monday Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 1.8% in thin volumes due to a holiday in U.S. markets.

Iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA was the biggest drag, sliding 2.0% as prices of the steel-making ingredient slipped on China demand worries. IRONORE/

Americanas SA AMER3.SA sank 38.7% after a second industry group filed a lawsuit against the retailer after it revealed almost $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies" and its CEO and CFO resigned.

The move followed news that Americanas could be liable to repay up to 40 billion reais ($7.81 billion) in debt earlier than planned, a Brazilian court said last week.

Planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA jumped 3.8% after it said it had secured a new firm order for 15 new E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed customer.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1028.74

-0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2246.45

-1.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108935.23

-1.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

53503.14

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5156.11

-0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

250972.87

3.642

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1328.38

-0.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1479

-0.81

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7877

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=

821.30

-0.5

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.818

-0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

182.1500

-0.48

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; editing by Deepa Babington and Josie Kao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.