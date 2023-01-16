EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide as dollar attempts gains, Americanas sinks

By Susan Mathew

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies joined broader emerging market currencies in the red on Monday as the dollar edged up from seven-month lows, while Brazilian retailer Americanas plummeted on the possibility of an $8 billion debt charge.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= tripped 0.3% against the dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.2%, both looking to break four-session winning streaks. FRX/

"We continue to expect that Brazil's real and Mexico's peso will lag regional peers that have a stronger exposure to a China rebound, such as the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol," said FX strategists at Morgan Stanley.

The sol PEN= extended declines to a third straight session amid political turmoil in the world's second-largest producer of copper. A state of emergency was extended for another month in the capital city of Lima and two southern regions where deadly protests against the government have sparked the country's worst violence in 20 years.

Last week, some top cabinet members resigned amid protests triggered by the ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo last month.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP slumped xx%, on course for its biggest one-day fall in two weeks.

Trading volumes were thin across markets due to a holiday in U.S. markets.

Iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA was the biggest drag, sliding 3% as prices of the steel-making ingredient slipped on China demand worries. IRONORE/

Retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA sank 35.9% after a court warned the company could be liable to repay up to 40 billion reais ($7.9 billion) in debt earlier than planned, if the retailer is found in breach of covenant after reporting "accounting inconsistencies."

Planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA jumped 2.9% after it said it had secured a new firm order for 15 new E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed customer.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1029.64

-0.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2257.01

-1.44

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109104.73

-1.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

53480.46

-0.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5130.96

-0.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

244398.75

0.927

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1336.61

-0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1229

-0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8173

-0.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

819.6

0.77

Colombia peso COP=

4684.56

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.828

-0.79

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

182.1500

-0.48

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.