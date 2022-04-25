EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide against dollar, stocks extend fall

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 25 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America fell against a strengthening dollar on Monday, while stocks extended declines to fall more than 10% from a recent peak as fears of more COVID-19 lockdowns in China sparked a broad risk-off move.

Fears grew that Beijing may impose harsh restrictions to control the spread of the virus after a lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, dragged into a fourth week. China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300 ended the day with declines of about 5%.

China is one of Latin America's largest and most significant trading partners, with the Asian nation buying a variety of raw materials, agricultural products, industrial metals and oil.

A surge in commodity prices in March triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine acted as a major boost to markets in resource-rich Central and South America, but the rally has cooled against the backdrop of higher U.S. interest rates and slowing demand from China.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 1.4% against the greenback on Monday, hovering at a one-month low, extending declines after its worst session in 22 months on Friday.

The real has enjoyed a strong run so far this year, becoming the world's best performing major currency, banking on soaring commodity prices and double-digit interest rates. Expectations, however, that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike U.S. interest rates this year is seen tarnishing some of that shine.

"Inflation pressures will lead the Copom (Brazil's rate-setting committee) to carry on hiking the Selic rate to at least 13.25% at the June meeting," said Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank.

"But the Fed's hawkishness and the traditional electoral cycle will end up weighing on the Brazilian real going forward," he said, referring to October's general elections in Brazil.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS lost 1.4% after the U.S. dollar =USD jumped to a two-year high as a wave of risk aversion swept global markets. FRX/

Falling oil prices hurt the currency of one of Latin America's top crude exporters, Colombia, with its peso COP= dropping 1.4%. Chile's peso CLP= fell 1.5% to its lowest point since early January as the price of copper, its top export, fell to its lowest level in one month. O/RMET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= dropped 0.6%. Data showed Mexican economic activity was unchanged between January and February, falling short of expectations.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS plunged 3.4%, falling for the third straight day. It has now fallen 11% from its peak in early April.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP dropped 1.3%, dragged by declines in top miner Vale VALE3.SA and state oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA.

Brazil's TIM SA TIMS3.SA rose 1.5% after the telecoms firm said it expects its purchase of part of Oi SA's OIBR4.SA mobile operations in Brazil to create up to 19 billion reais ($4 billion) of value.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1045.21

-2.83

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2382.73

-3.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109628.76

-1.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

52628.93

-1.06

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4797.32

-1.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1590.40

-1.51

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8727

-1.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3200

-0.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

849.7

-1.68

Colombia peso COP=

3915.45

-1.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.797

-0.76

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

114.6900

-0.39

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

200

1.00

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.