EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies set for worst week in three years on Fed rate fears

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were headed towards their worst week in three years on Friday after a blowout U.S. payrolls report spurred expectations of more tightening by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.3% by 1452 GMT, after the report showed U.S. job growth blew past estimates in September, causing traders to step up bets for another rate hike by the Fed this year.

The data sent the yield on longer-dated U.S. Treasury notes to 16-year highs as the selloff, which had pressured risk-sensitive emerging market assets for much of the week, resumed.

The currencies index is set for weekly declines of 3.7%, as rate cuts by some Latin American central banks eat into returns and as weak commodity prices hit the resource-rich region.

"A bit of a fear factor is what we're seeing because of higher rates and the stronger dollar," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research, Americas at ING Financial Markets.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.3%, while the Colombian peso COP= slumped 1.4% on Friday.

The currencies of the top oil exporters are the biggest decliners in the region for the week, down 5% and 7.7% respectively, with crude prices eyeing their steepest weekly decline since March on demand worries. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= shed 0.6% against the dollar, after data showed annual inflation hit its lowest in more than two years in September, supporting the central bank's monetary easing cycle.

"The trend ahead is a gradual reduction in inflation (and) there is room for the central bank to cut rates," Garvey added.

The currency of the world's biggest copper exporter has lost 3.4% this week as metal prices took a hit. MET/L.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped past 5.20 per dollar for the first time since March and was last down 0.3% at 5.18.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were down nearly 1% and set for a weekly 7.3% fall, the sharpest since mid-June 2022.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX slipped 1.0%, falling for the second day as shares of airport operators extended declines.

Elsewhere, Argentina has tightened currency controls in a bid to rein in parallel foreign exchange trading, the National Securities Commission said on Friday, ahead of elections.

Emerging markets will be in focus next week as officials gather for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's annual meetings in Marrakech.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

936.58

0.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2132.48

-0.94

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112232.55

-0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

48967.08

-0.99

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5584.99

-0.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

625315.03

1.997

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1095.91

0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1853

-0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3179

-0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

919.2

-0.59

Colombia peso COP=

4408.5

-1.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8268

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

855

-1.40

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.