EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies set for second week of gains as commodities prices surge

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

March 11 (Reuters) - Exporter-heavy Latin American currencies notched a second week of gains on Friday as prices of commodities surged in response to heavy Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Risk appetite also got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, although he provided no details. The news arrived amid fears of rising global inflationary pressures and the fallout on the global economy from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin's Ukraine comment is giving a lift to risk, but the market really remains in wait-and-see mode... until we see a genuine diplomatic breakthrough from both sides, the market is going to take everything with a grain of salt," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

Latin American assets have been favored by investors, even as the war continues, for their heavy exports of metals, oil and other raw material, prices of which have hit multi-year highs this week.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.3%, adding up to weekly gains of 0.9% for the week. Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= traded between 4.98 to 5 against the dollar and was set for weekly gains of 0.6%.

"Markets are really coming to the conclusion that Brazil is going to be the absolute prime beneficiary of all of this global turmoil because it is such a massive producer of commodities," Schlossberg said, also warning that a higher-than-expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve could hurt emerging market currencies.

The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to the range of 0.00% to 0.25% at the end of its policy meeting next week. Recent data also showed U.S. inflation hitting a four-decade high, lending more weight to the need for monetary policy tightening.

Inflation in Brazil rose more than expected in February to a seven-year high, highlighting broad upward pressure that is expected to intensify because of the commodity prices surge sparked by the war.

The Mexican peso MXN= added 0.2% after data showed Mexican industrial output unexpectedly posted its fourth consecutive monthly increase in January.

Several emerging markets will hold central bank meetings next week. Turkey, faced with inflation above 50%, and Brazil, which has already seen benchmark rates lifted by nearly 10 percentage points over the past year, are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Indonesia, too, sets rates Thursday, while Russia's central bank, having more than doubled the key rate to 20% following the Ukraine invasion, meets on Friday.

Separately, Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric was sworn in to office as president in a sharp political shift for Chile since its return to democracy three decades ago after the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1508 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1088.54

-1.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2431.54

0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113981.04

0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

53629.97

0.45

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4649.22

0.87

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90091.32

-0.212

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1546.42

0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0310

-0.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9038

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.3

-0.17

Colombia peso COP=

3831

-0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.683

0.71

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.8800

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

2.53

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.