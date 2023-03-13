EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies set for biggest one-day drop in nine months on SVB contagion fears

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas

March 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies on Monday were set for their steepest one-day fall in nine months as fears of contagion risks from Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) failure rippled across financial markets, with the Mexican peso spearheading losses and hitting a one-month low.

The peso MXN= lost as much as 3.7% to hit the day's low of 19.17 against the dollar, before paring some of the decline, on spillover concerns from not only U.S. tech lender SVBSIVB.O, but also Signature BankSBNY.O that went under on Sunday.

Among others, Brazil's real BRBY= fell 0.95%, before paring the losses, and Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.1%, respectively.

Consequently, the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 2.2%, on track for its largest one-day decline this year.

The broader MSCI Latin American stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS lost 2.6%, hitting a ten-week low.

Benchmark indexes of Chile .SPIPSA, Colombia .COLCAP and Argentina .MERV falling between 1% and 4.6%, while that of Mexico .MXX bucked the trend with a 0.6% gain.

Meanwhile, ratings agency Fitch believes that Chile's tax bill rejection adds to fiscal and reform uncertainties, echoing recent similar views from Moody's.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.69

0.67

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2124.79

-2.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103223.37

-0.38

Mexico IPC .MXX

53133.13

0.64

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5337.04

-1.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

225482.00

-4.626

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1154.07

-2.8

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2668

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9781

-2.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.1

-1.22

Colombia peso COP=

4768.01

-1.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7857

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

201.8500

-0.55

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

0.00

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.