EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise as dollar weakens, Chilean peso falls

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from declines in the previous session as the dollar lost ground, while Chile's peso fell for the third straight session.

The real BRBY, BRL= was trading 0.2% higher, while the Mexican peso MXN= added 0.4% after the U.S. dollar gave back gains it made on cautious trading amid diminishing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine or U.S. fiscal stimulus. FRX/

Global risk sentiment had been shaken after two separate high-profile coronavirus vaccine trials by Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Eli Lilly LLY.N were halted.

"While hurdles like these should be expected, investors react sensitively to such news, especially now when many parts of the world are facing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.

In Brazil, investors monitored the country's public finances in the face of rising doubts about how the government will fund a fiscal package without overshooting its spending ceiling.

Latin America's largest economy has benefited from strengthening demand from China, which is one of its biggest trading partners.

"The rapid post-pandemic policy response combined with exposure to Chinese demand for industrial commodities have fueled an early economic recovery (in Brazil) compared with many EM peers," strategists at MRB Partners said.

Most emerging markets have been struggling to control the spread of the coronavirus, slowing the pace of recovery in these regions. The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday of a worsening outlook for EM markets.

Chile's peso CLP= extended declines to the third day, to fall 0.4%, despite rising copper prices. MET/L

Supervisors at Chile's Escondida mine and mine operator BHP BHP.AX decided on Tuesday to extend negotiations over a labor contract for another day in a last-ditch attempt to stave off a strike at the world's largest copper deposit.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.6%, with Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP leading the advance as heavyweights Petrobras PETR4.SA and Vale VALE3.SA gained.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1431 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1136.30

-0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1922.26

0.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99373.30

0.88

Mexico IPC .MXX

38110.04

-0.06

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3659.39

0.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46328.09

0.725

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1162.18

-0.73

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5819

0.24

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3130

0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.5

-0.24

Colombia peso COP=

3846.5

0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5868

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

77.4000

0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

163

1.84

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.