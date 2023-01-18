EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies reverse course on hawkish Fed comments

By Sruthi Shankar

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies reversed course on Wednesday to fall against the dollar after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials fueled worries that U.S. interest rates will keep rising despite signs of slowing economic growth.

Brazil's real BRBY=, BRL= fell 1.1% to 5.16 per dollar, having hit a two-month high of 5.06 earlier in the session. The Chilean peso CLP= and the Mexican peso MXN= shed about 1% each.

Emerging market currencies had firmed earlier as the dollar took a hit after data showed U.S. producer prices and retail sales fell more than expected in December, raising hopes that the Fed may not tighten monetary policy as aggressively this year. IRPR

The gains proved to be short-lived as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stressed the need to raise rates beyond 5% to bring inflation to heel.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped to 18.8 per dollar after touching a near three-year high of 18.57 earlier. The currency was among the top EM performers of 2022, along with Brazil's real.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added 1.3%, however, with state-owned miner Vale VALE3.SA among the top boosts as iron ore prices rose. IRONORE/

Shares of retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA, which have been hammered by reports of an accounting scandal, fell 6.3% to a fresh record low.

Meanwhile, Argentina will buy back foreign bonds equivalent to over $1 billion to improve the South American country's debt profile, economy minister Sergio Massa said, looking to send a positive signal to markets despite low reserves levels.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1028.66

0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2283.80

-0.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112656.78

1.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

53231.99

0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5230.46

1.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

238094.27

-8.689

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1337.08

0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1628

-1.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8439

-1.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

822.9

-1.03

Colombia peso COP=

4689.45

0.76

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.825

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

182.8000

-0.16

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.