EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rally as dollar weakens ahead of U.S. inflation data

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rallied on Monday, with Brazil's real jumping 1.2%, as a broad retreat in the dollar boosted risk appetite globally with the focus now on the U.S. inflation reading this week.

Brazil's real BRBY hit two-week highs, while rising copper prices lifted currencies of the red metal's top producers, Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= 1% each. MET/L

Crude exporter Mexican peso MXN=D3 touched its strongest level since June 10 as oil prices rose. O/R

"Currently, you have really have had a lot of momentum based on resources. Countries that have resources are just showing on their currency value," said Juan Perez, foreign exchange trader at Monex USA.

All eyes are on the U.S. inflation data set to be released on Tuesday for signs of easing prices pressures and guidance on how far the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. Traders are betting on a third 75 basis points rate hike by the U.S. central bank next week.

The dollar is seen riding the higher interest rate wave, pressuring riskier emerging market currencies through next year.

"We believe that most EM currencies will perform poorly in spot terms over the next year, losing on average 2.5% in spot exchange rates by first quarter of 2023," said analysts at Societe Generale.

"Most of the spot losses in EM FX will be front-loaded in the next six months, as the powerful USD rally loses steam in the early part of 2023."

In fixed income, investment bank JPMorgan JPM.N slashed its forecast for developing world corporate debt issuance by a third on Monday, the latest sign of the economic pressures poorer countries are now facing as surging global borrowing costs have left many either unwilling or unable to tap the international markets.

Among stock moves on Monday, positive risk sentiment saw Sao Paolo shares .BVSP jump 1.2%, boosted by state-owned miner Vale VALE3.SA.

Main indexes in Mexico's .MXX and Colombia .COLCAP gained well more that 1%.

Meanwhile, economists hiked their estimate for annual inflation in Argentina this year to 95%, a monthly poll by the central bank showed.

Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa is set to meet International Monetary Fund officials in Washington later in the day as the organization carries out its regularly scheduled review of Argentina's $44 billion debt deal signed in March.

The government is scrambling to meet foreign reserve targets set out by the IMF agreement in order to trigger some debt forgiveness.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Amruta Khandekar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

