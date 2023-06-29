EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pressured by strong dollar, Colombian peso slides

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 29 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America slipped on Thursday as strong U.S. labor market data and hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lifted the dollar, while Colombia's peso led regional losses a day ahead of its central bank's rate decision.

The U.S. dollar=USD reacted positively after U.S. data showing persistent labor market strength cemented the case for further rate hikes by the Fed.

Also helping the currency, Powell on Wednesday did not rule out a rate increase at the July meeting, noting that more rate hikes were coming from the central bank.

The MSCI's index for Latin American FX .MILA00000CUS crawled 0.1% lower, while the dollar index hit a two-week high.

Colombia's peso COP= weakened 0.8% to 4177.7 against the dollar.

Investors are now bracing for an interest rate decision by Colombia's central bank on Friday, where it is widely expected to hold its rate steady, ending nearly two years of rate rises meant to contain inflation.

"After 1150bps in hikes since September 2021, we expect BanRep (Colombian central bank) to end its hiking cycle and leave the policy rate at 13.25%, an expectation in line with analysts' consensus and market expectations," economists led by Sergio Olarte at Scotiabank wrote.

Data pointing to cooling inflation, especially in Brazil and Chile, has spurred bets of rate cuts in Latin America, where central banks have led some of the most aggressive tightening over the last two years.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY slipped 0.2%, with the focus on the National Monetary Council (CMN), the country's top economic policy body, meeting later to set its 2026 inflation target.

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto indicated he supported adopting a continuous time frame for the monetary authority to pursue inflation targets, ditching the current system of tracking a calendar year.

The central bank also improved Brazil's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.0%

Data showed Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.5% in the March-May period, just below market consensus and down from 8.7% in the quarter through April. The peso CLP= eased 0.2%.

Argentina's peso ARSB= firmed 1.4% in parallel markets.

The country, battling a scarcity of dollars, will make payments worth some $2.7 billion to the International Monetary Fund this week, two official sources with direct knowledge said.

Peru's sol PEN= climbed 0.1%, while Mexico's peso MXN= was flat.

Mexico's financial system stability committee described the country's economic outlook as uncertain, citing persistent risks of further weakening of economic activity stemming from a complex external environment.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's finance minister said a staff level agreement for a crucial bailout deal with the IMF was "very close" and expected in the next 24 hours.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.33

-0.58

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2429.93

0.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118125.68

1.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

53471.18

0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5714.90

1.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

415764.90

1.499

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1135.27

0.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8608

-0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0993

-0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.4

-0.26

Colombia peso COP=

4177.7

-0.75

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6246

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

256.2000

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

489

1.43

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru

