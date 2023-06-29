EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pressured by strong dollar, Colombian peso slides

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 29 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America fell on Thursday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell firmed the dollar, while Colombia's peso led declines in the region a day ahead of its central bank's rate decision.

The U.S. dollar =USD reacted positively to comments from Powell, who spoke on a panel with other major central bankers, reaffirming that two interest rate rises were likely this year, and did not rule out the possibility of a hike in July.

The MSCI's index for Latin American FX .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2%, while the dollar touched a more than seven-month high against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

Colombia's peso COP= weakened 1% to 4,186.54 against the dollar.

Investors are now bracing for a key interest rate decision by Colombia's central bank on Friday, where it is widely expected to hold its rate steady, ending nearly two years of rate rises meant to contain inflation.

"After 1150bps in hikes since September 2021, we expect BanRep (Colombian central bank) to end its hiking cycle and leave the policy rate at 13.25%, an expectation in line with analysts' consensus and market expectations," economists led by Sergio Olarte at Scotiabank wrote.

Data pointing to cooling inflation, especially in Brazil and Chile, have spurred bets of rate cuts in Latin America, where central banks have led some of the most aggressive tightening over the last two years.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY shed 0.3%, with focus on the National Monetary Council (CMN), the country's top economic policy body meeting on the day to set its 2026 inflation target.

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that policymakers had already left the door open for monetary easing ahead.

Data showed Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.5% in the March-May period, just below market consensus and down from 8.7% in the quarter through April. The peso CLP= fell 0.2%.

Argentina's peso ARSB= firmed 1.6% in parallel markets. The World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will provide Argentina with funds totaling more than $1 billion, the nation's economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Among other emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS= slid to a three-week low at 3.70 against the dollar.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had dropped the most divisive elements of his bitterly contested judicial overhaul, but still planned to pursue changes to the way judges are selected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1527 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.55

-0.56

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2427.14

0.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118026.06

1.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

53542.43

0.15

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5692.51

0.63

Argentina MerVal .MERV

411069.40

0.353

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1132.56

0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8614

-0.24

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1092

-0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

801.5

-0.15

Colombia peso COP=

4186.6

-0.96

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6235

-0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

256.2500

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

488

1.64

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.