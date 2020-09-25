EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pressured by dollar rally after turbulent week

By Medha Singh

Sept 25 (Reuters) - A strong dollar pressured most Latin American currencies on Friday, as investors averted risky bets at the end of a turbulent week on global equity markets and attention turned to Colombia's impending monetary policy decision.

Brazil's real BRBY led declines with a 1% drop as investors preferred the safety of the greenback in the face of rising risks to the global economic recovery and political uncertainty tied to the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

An impasse in the U.S. Congress over another relief package to battle the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis also weighed.

MSCI's index of developing world stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS were on pace for their biggest weekly slump since the coronavirus-led crash in March.

"Brazil seems better positioned than Mexico for the recovery in labor markets," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in a note, adding that soft forward-looking indicators continue to point to Brazil's economy outperforming in the future.

Brazil's central bank has lifted its GDP outlook for South America's largest economy as the COVID-19 epidemic there is expected to enter a less acute phase in the fourth quarter.

A drop in oil prices pressured energy exporters, with the Mexican peso MXN= shedding 1.2% and Colombia's peso COP= hovering near a four-month low.

Markets were split over whether Colombia's central bank will continue a cycle of interest rate cuts meant to boost the coronavirus-battered economy or pause after months of reductions. The decision is due to be announced around 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT).

The battered Argentine peso ARS=RASL weakened further after hitting a series of record lows. FTSE Russell downgraded Argentina's stock market to "unclassified" from "frontier market" as the country tightened access to foreign currency.

Argentine companies are also facing an increasingly difficult task to keep up with payments on dollar-denominated debt, hiking the risk of a wave of corporate defaults amid capital controls.

Chile's peso CLP= retreated to a one-month low, tracking a drop in the price of copper CMCU3, the country's top export. MET/L

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA were provided a bright spot, rising 0.3% while those in Mexico .MXX, Brazil .BVSP and Colombia .COLCAP dropped in the range of 0.7% and 1.3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1055.58

-0.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1832.73

-0.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96138.28

-0.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

36061.10

-0.43

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3579.50

0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41643.77

-0.554

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1178.18

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.5724

-1.08

Mexico peso MXN=

22.4355

-1.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

788

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3857.95

-0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.59

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

75.8400

-0.08

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

