EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies plumb two-month lows as rate hike fears fuel dollar rally

By Anisha Sircar

May 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies plunged on Thursday as the dollar swung to two-decade highs after a hot U.S. inflation print ramped up concerns around aggressive rate hikes amid a slowing global economy, driving investors away from risky assets.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell to as low as $2,251, its lowest level since mid-March, with Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= down 0.4% even as data showed Brazilian services activity rose at a record pace in March, marking a strong recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. The currency has lost 11% since a peak in late April.

"The Brazilian real couldn't escape the impact of the latest, most acute wave of dollar appreciation since the last days of April," said FxPro senior market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.

The dollar USD= rose to fresh two-decade highs on concerns around tighter monetary policies after CPI data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer price growth stayed hot, beefing up expectations of further aggressive rate hikes. FRX/

"Having begun tightening monetary policy more than a year ago, Brazil’s central bank is much closer to curbing inflation than central banks in many advanced economies. While that doesn't make the real steady in the face of market headwinds, it does look stronger against other currencies, especially emerging countries," said Kuptsikevich.

Mexico's peso MXN= wasn't left unscathed either, falling 0.2% even though Banxico, the central bank, is seen hiking the benchmark interest rate later on Thursday for the eighth consecutive time, raising it by 50 basis points to 7%.

Chile's peso CLP= tumbled 0.7% as copper prices fell below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October. Fears over lower demand amid surging inflation and rising interest rates pressured industrial metal prices. MET/L

Peru's sol PEN= declined 0.5% against the dollar ahead of an interest rate announcement by the country's central bank, which is also expected to raise rates by 50 basis points.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS strengthened 0.1%, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gaining 0.4%, boosted by Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA after the state-run lender reported that its first-quarter net profit grew 34.6%, exceeding expectations.

Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= jumped 2%, bouncing off Wednesday's two-month lows as the Czech central bank intervened after the currency plunged on expectations rate hikes were ending. CEE/

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Thursday, a move President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will quell weeks of worsening civil unrest in the country.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.04

-2.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2199.48

0.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104910.80

0.49

Mexico IPC .MXX

49181.37

-0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4713.15

0.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84974.40

-0.919

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1512.63

0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1375

0.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3373

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

868.2

-0.74

Colombia peso COP=

4094.34

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.805

-0.50

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

117.2400

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

201.5

1.74

Brazil's real under pressurehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MbqB9k

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.