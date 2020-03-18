EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies plumb record lows, stocks in 15-year trough

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian, Mexican and Chilean currencies sank to record-low valuations on Wednesday, while Latin American stocks tanked as continued concerns over the coronavirus spurred a mad rush out of risk assets.

Brazil's real BRL= weakened more than 4% to a record low of 5.2540 to the dollar, as the government sought to declare a state of emergency.

Two members of Brazil's cabinet tested positive for the virus, which is also taking a severe toll on the country's retail, transport and key automobile manufacturing industry due to measures taken to curb its spread.

Brazilian shares .BVSP sank 14% to near 2-1/2 year lows, while an index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS touched a 15-year low.

Investors are now watching for a likely rate cut from Brazil's central bank later in the day, with borrowing rates in the country seen slipping further into record-low territory.

"It remains to be seen to what extent it signals its willingness to take further steps," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank. "In the end, it might become clear today that monetary policy scope in Brazil is limited."

Chile's peso CLP= slid 2.3%, while Mexico's peso MXN= fell 4.2%. Both currencies touched their weakest levels ever to the dollar.

The greenback has benefited greatly from the pandemic, as investors flock in droves to the safety of the world's reserve currency. The dollar currently stands at a near three-year high against a basket of currencies .DXY.

"Everything that could be sold was sold against the dollar. We’d be foolish to argue that this can turn around anytime soon – perhaps not until new Covid-19 cases start to slow," ING wrote in a note.

Mexican stocks .MXX dropped 2.4%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA tumbled more than 12% to their lowest level since 2009.

As oil prices tanked, crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= gave up nearly 4% to hover near all-time lows.O/R

Credit Suisse analysts said they see Mexico and Chile being hurt the most from the pandemic due to their dependence on the United States and China, respectively.

In Argentina, the government on Tuesday rolled out tax breaks and higher state spending on infrastructure to protect the country's already vulnerable economy from the pandemic's impact.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

781.58

-5.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1430.95

-13.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

64805.39

-13.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

35993.75

-2.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

2876.03

-12.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

22220.77

-13.951

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

883.02

-11.74

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2277

-4.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.9170

-4.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.8

-2.26

Colombia peso COP=

4156.25

-3.83

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5718

-0.81

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

63.3200

-0.22

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie and Marguerita Choy)

