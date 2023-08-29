EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mixed, Mexico's peso slips on economic data

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Currencies of major Latin American countries were mixed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, while the Mexican peso slipped after data showed its economy grew slightly below estimates in the second quarter.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS climbed 0.2%, with Brazil's real BRL=BRBY and Colombia's peso COP= gaining around 0.2% each against the dollar.

The dollar index =USD gave up early gains and dropped after data showed U.S. job openings fell for a third straight month in July, bolstering bets of a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes.

On the flip side, Mexico's peso MXN= weakened 0.2% as its economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, slightly behind the 1% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Alfredo Coutino, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics, said however that the Mexican economy remains resilient and that any domestic interest rate cuts will follow a similar course of action from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Peru's sol PEN= lost 0.2% with the country lowering its economic growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 amid poor weather, lower private investment in mining, and anti-government protests earlier this year.

Chile's peso CLP=CL lost 0.8% against the greenback, falling for the second day and the only major Latam currency to have logged a year-to-date decline.

On Argentina's political front, self-described libertarian presidential front-runner Javier Milei will need time to carry out his campaign pledges of scrapping the peso and cutting taxes on grains should he win the election, advisers said.

The MSCI Latam stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS gained 1.1% to a three-week high, led by Mexican and Argentine stocks.

The Brazil-China Business Council said Chinese investments in Brazil tanked 78% in 2022 year-on-year, hitting their lowest in 13 years as funds committed to resource projects plummeted.

Meanwhile, Latam countries should reduce their public debt to between 46% and 55% of GDP to be able to maneuver during future crises, a report from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.58

1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2430.85

1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118015.74

0.76

Mexico IPC .MXX

54093.32

1.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6044.88

0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

677037.53

1.73

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1108.76

0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8635

0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8159

-0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

860

-0.76

Colombia peso COP=

4099.19

0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6891

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

735

0.41

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

