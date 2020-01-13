EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies miss out on trade rally as Brazil's real drags

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies tumbled on Monday, led by the Brazilian real, as prolonged economic uncertainty in the region more than offset broader optimism about an imminent U.S.-China trade deal.

A basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS shed 1.2% and was on course for its worst day in four-and-a-half months.

The Brazilian real BRL= lost about 0.9% to hit its lowest level in a month, while the Mexican peso MXN= shed 0.3% and the Chilean peso CLP= eased more than half a percent versus a stronger dollar. FRX/

Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS were also down 0.4%, in sharp contrast to global stocks, which nudged higher to hover near all-time highs as investors awaited the signing of the Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal on Jan. 15. MKTS/GLOB

"We do have some domestic factors in Latam that have weighed somewhat and there is a little bit of a view that this trade deal, at the margin, is benefiting other regions more than Latam," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank in New York.

Demand for riskier Latin American assets had waned last week as tensions between Washington and Tehran grew after the United States killed a top Iranian general in a drone strike, prompting a retaliation.

While global sentiment has since improved as both countries signaled no further escalation in military tensions, investors in Latin America have stayed on the sidelines as economies grapple with a clutch of weak data, including faltering regional inflation.

Latest data from Mexico showed gross fixed investment fell 1.5% in October from September and 8.6% versus a year earlier.

Although major central banks stepped in last year with several rounds of monetary stimulus, Latin American currencies are expected to tread carefully this year, partly on concerns about more protectionist talk in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, a Reuters poll showed.

Brazil's central bank is next due to meet on Feb. 4 and 5, where it will comment on further interest rate cuts after four consecutive reductions last year.

Among individual stocks, Brazilian state-run power firm Cemig CMIG4.SA rose as much as 2.6% to a seven-month high after its board named Reynaldo Passanezi Filho as chief executive officer, effective Monday.

The broader Brazilian equity index .BVSP added about 1%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1501 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1142.52

0.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2905.20

-0.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116699.16

1.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

44767.42

0.24

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4994.58

-0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42566.50

-0.407

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1652.90

-0.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1325

-0.95

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8450

-0.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

778.5

-0.86

Colombia peso COP=

3294.19

-0.79

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3388

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

-

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

