EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies lifted by weaker dollar after Fed comments; Peru's sol gains ahead of rate decision

March 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies reversed early losses on Thursday, rising against a weaker dollar while Peru's sol gained ahead of a likely local rate cut.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS recovered from setbacks in early trading to edge 0.1% higher as the dollar index =USD lost 0.5%.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said in Congressional testimony the Fed is "not far from" having enough confidence to start cutting interest rates.

Peru's sol PEN= jumped 0.6% and was trading around its highest since Jan. 16 ahead of an expected 25 basis point rate cut from the central bank.

"We believe that the central bank remains comfortable with the overall dynamics of the disinflation process, inflation momentum is still contained ... and the (sol) appreciated by 2% since the last MPC meeting, arresting the weak trajectory on which it was set in 2024," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote on Thursday.

The Mexican peso MXN=turned 0.1% higher, paring initial losses after official data showed headline inflation eased more than expected in February, which strengthened the case for continued rate cuts.

"The increase was the smallest for a February since 2021, highlighting that the underlying picture is still improving consistently, easing the pressures on Banxico," said Andres Abadia, chief LatAm economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Colombia's peso COP=gained 0.1% ahead of the release of February consumer prices data, with year-on-year inflation expected to ease to 7.6%.

Iron ore exporter Brazil's real BRL= advanced 0.2% amid rising prices of the metal, while Chile's peso CLP= was on track to snap a three-day losing streak as copper strengthened. MET/LIRONORE/

Ecuador’s international dollar bonds rose, with the 2040 EC221423917=RRPS and 2035 EC221423852=RRPS both up 2 cents after the International Monetary Fund said the country requested discussions on a new program.

MSCI's basket of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.3%. Heavyweight Brazilian shares .BVSP lost 0.5% as financial and energy stocks lost ground.

Itao Unibanco ITUB4.SA fell 1.4% and shares of oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA dipped 0.8%.

CSN Mineracao CMIN3.SA, the mining subsidiary of Brazilian steelmaker and mining group CSN, rose 1% after CSN reported a more than fourfold jump in fourth quarter profit. CSN shares CSNA3.SA however, lost 4.6% in afternoon trading.

Egypt's pound, EGP=> steadied near Wednesday's closing level at just under 49.5 to the dollar, after plummeting on Wednesday once the central bank announced a shift to a more flexible exchange rate as Egypt secured an expanded $8 billion IMF program.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Moody's raises outlook of Mexican banking system

** Argentina state oil firm YPF to invest $3 bln in shale in 2024

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2015 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1031.52

0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2522.90

-0.3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128236.97

-0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

55084.01

-0.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6357.56

0.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

994808.36

-0.484

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1311.95

0.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9332

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8633

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

982.3

0.20

Colombia peso COP=

3914.38

0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6986

0.61

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

846.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

965

2.59

