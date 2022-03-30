EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies join EM peers in cautious gains

By Susan Mathew

March 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar on Wednesday as optimism around ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine lifted risk appetite, but Chile's peso underperformed following a smaller than expected interest rate hike.

Chile's central hiked by 150 basis points to 7% after the market close on Tuesday - short of the increase of between 7.25% and 7.5% expected by markets.

The bank on Wednesday cut its 2022 GDP growth estimate to 1.0%-2.0% from a previous estimate of 1.5%-2.5% in December.

Despite rising copper prices, top exporter Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.8%, retreating from near seven-month highs hit last session.

"We believe the (central bank) faces a very difficult situation, as a recession is looming, but on the other hand the risk of inflation expectations de-anchoring remains," said Citigroup strategists.

"In this context, uncertainty around monetary policy will remain high... We cut our duration underweights in Chile yesterday into the meeting, and prefer to stay on the sidelines for now."

Most other emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS firmed as the Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed Kyiv's setting out of its demands for an end to the Ukraine conflict in written form.

Moscow promised to lessen its attack on Kyiv and another city, but the West and Ukraine remain skeptical of the announcement as Russia continued to bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv.

As the dollar dipped, Mexico's peso MXN= scaled over six-month highs, while Brazil's real BRBY was flat after rising up to 0.7% BRL=. FRX/

Latam stocks were mixed, with the main indices in Chile .SPIPSA and Mexico .MXX dipping into the red, while Colombia's COLCAP .COLCAP was lifted by a 1.4% rise in oil major Ecopetrol ECO.CN as it tracked oil prices higher. O/R

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rose as miner Vale VALE3.SA gained 1%. Tesla Inc TSLA.O signed an undisclosed deal with Brazilian mining company Vale for the supply of nickel to the electric car maker, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vale's joint venture with miner BHP BHP.AX, Samarco, failed to reach an agreement with creditors on a restructuring plan after a new round of meetings, ahead of an April 1 bondholders' assembly.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1150.46

1.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2680.39

0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120214.71

0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

55946.79

-0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4911.09

-0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1611.49

0.77

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7560

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8455

0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

785.4

-0.78

Colombia peso COP=

3738.15

0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.73

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.9300

-0.10

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

